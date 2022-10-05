Even though Lionel Messi arrived recently to PSG, he still is a menace for each one of his rivals. Now, with a goal against Benfica, the Argentinian has set a new unbelievable record in Champions League.

Lionel Messi is one of the best players that the Champions League has ever seen. Now in the 2022-23 season, the Argentinian forward scored against Benfica, setting a new unbelievable record that wll be hard to surpass for anybody.

In a very important year for Lionel Messi, PSG's forward is living a great moment in his club. He is part of a frightening attack alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, but of course the Argentinian is still the biggest star to follow.

Now in Matchday 3 of the 2022-23 Champions League season, Messi shinned once again. He scored the first goal of the game against Benfica and with it he has set a new record that sems to be unattainable for any player.

Benfica becomes Lionel Messi's latest victim in Champions League; his goal sets a new record

PSG hired Lionel Messi in 2021 and added one of the greatest players of all time. He was unable to adapt quickly, but a year after things are totally different and he is in a great shape ahead of Qatar 2022.

In this 2022-23 Champions League season, PSG had to visit Benfica in Matchday 3. Messi opened the score with an incredible goal in which he partenered with Neymar and Mbappe, but it also helped him to set a new record in the tournament.

With this amazing goal, Lionel Messi became the first player ever to score against 40 different teams in Champions League. Previously, he had faced Benfica in the UCL with Barcelona, but only got to assists against the Portuguese team (2012-13 season).