Paris Saint-Germain's spirit is in danger of being damaged by the quarrel between Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. Latest rumors indicate the Frenchman is not keen on having the former Barcelona on his team. While his colleagues' feud threatened to ruin the locker room, Lionel Messi stepped in.

News of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar's reported feud at Paris Saint-Germain has recently dominated headlines. They both came to Paris in 2017 to much fanfare, but tensions have since flared up on and off the pitch.

The Parisians' coaching staff has had to deal with the strain of Neymar and Mbappe's relationship over the course of five seasons. Apparently, the duo's link in the French capital has completely deteriorated this season, posing a severe danger to the team's cohesion, as reported by French publication L'Equipe.

Last month in a Ligue 1 match, Mbappe and Neymar spat over who should take penalties first. This incident only revealed the strained connection between the two players. According to reports, former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos had to intervene to stop the fight between the two players in the locker room.

Lionel Messi played mediator between Kylian Mbappe and Neymar

Superstar attacker Kylian Mbappe is said to not want teammate Neymar in the side 'at all', adding fuel to the fire at Paris Saint-Germain. The reported feud began in the summer when the club were mulling a sale of the Brazilian. It is believed that the French striker was ok with the team losing the Brazilian during the summer when new adviser Luis Campos set out to restructure the Red-and-Blues.

Chelsea and a possible return to Barcelona, who were still putting their financials in order, were mentioned as possible destinations for the 30-year-old at the time. After failing to get a transfer away from Parc des Princes, the Brazilian forward remained under the impression that Mbappe was the primary motivating factor in the management's desire to get rid of him.

Both players are able to put on happy faces in front of fans and celebrate goals together, but rumors have it that relations between them are really rather icy. L'Equipe suggests that Lionel Messi has been playing the role of peacemaker as he tries to keep PSG's season on track.

Despite his reputation as a calm team leader, the Argentine veteran felt obligated to intervene as tensions rose between his two attacking partners. The 35-year-old superstar is said to have played mediator between the two players in an effort to facilitate understanding and harmony on the field. Messi, who often takes a more low-key role in the dressing room, notes that this is an unusually interventionist approach.