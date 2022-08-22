After PSG’s 7-1 obliteration of Lille over the weekend, Lionel Messi jumped a spot as soccer’s all-time leading scorer. Here is the complete list.

Lionel Messi simply can’t stop scoring, this season the Argentine living legend scored his third goal in 3 games for PSG, well on course to having a huge season for the French giants. Messi wants to make up for what was a subpar season last year by his standards.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the only other active player on the list, sitting in first place, but he has yet to find the net for Manchester United in two games so far this season. Given their age it would seem that Messi has the advantage to eventually “catch up” to Cristiano who is always one step away from a major season himself.

Here is the complete list of all-time leading soccer goal scorers, some of these ex-players are legends in their own right. Here they are from least to most.

All-time leading scorers in the sport of soccer

Germany’s Gerd Müller was able to score 735 goals in his career, most of them for Bayern Munich. Real Madrid legend Ferenc Puskas was able to find the net 746 times during his great career.

Pelé claims to have scored over 1,000 goals in his career and that could be if you count exhibition matches, but officially the three-time World champion is listed at 767 goals.

Romario, who also claims to have over 1,000 goals, has officially scored 772 goals and is the only player of the 90’s era on the list making his feat much bigger. Coming in third is Lionel Messi who now sits at 773 goals and is on pace to score over 30 this season.

Josef Bican was a dominant goal scorer in the early 30’s to 50’s with over 800 goals at 805. Then comes Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo with 815 goals and no signs of slowing down, both Ronaldo and Messi could reach huge milestones by the end of their careers.