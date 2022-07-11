One of the favorites to take the Jules Rimmet trophy back home in Qatar 2022 is Argentina. The Albiceleste is living a great moment and they are now working as a unit to win anything that comes up in their path, so here is the best starting XI possible that the ones from South America could present at the next FIFA World Cup.

The FIFA World Cup is near and all the 32 squads are trying to prepare during the summer in order to get in the best shape possible to the competition. One of the best teams for Qatar 2022 is, with no doubt, Argentina. The Albiceleste will try to get the Jules Rimmet back to Buenos Aires and finally give Lionel Messi, his biggest star, this trophy.

There are lots of national teams for this edition that are very strong and have done a great work during this four years to get in the best shape possible for this tournament. Argentina won the 2021 Copa America and the Finalissima against Italy with a very nice display of game and chemestry between this squad.

It is clear that the focus point will be on Lionel Messi. This could be the last FIFA World Cup for the PSG forward and this is the tourney that he is still missing for some to get into the G.O.A.T. talk. They will go to Group C alongside Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia, so the odds are on their favor to be the leaders for the next round.

As for the rest of the squad, it will be necessary for Lionel Sacolin, Argentina's manager, to select the best 26 players for the World Cup. It will probably be a very similar list to what he presented during this last couple of years. There are some names that are a must for the coach, but in some places he should have some doubts as the depth chart is very strong in this national team.

Which is the best starting XI of Argentina for the FIFA World Cup?

4-2-3-1 Formation

Goalkeeper

There is no doubt that the goal belongs to Emiliano Martinez, also known as Dibu. The Aston Villa's player has had a couple of years in a top level and he has proven that now the net is safe with him under the three posts. Extra: He is one of the best keepers for the penalty shootout.

Defenders

With a line of four defenders, Scaloni has worked with Nico Tagliafico, Nico Otamendi, Cristian Romero and Nahuel Molina. It is a combination of experience and youth where it has been a solid line throughout this era.

Midfielders

Probably one of the best midfields in this tourney is the one from the Albiceleste. It could be very versatile with box-to-box players like Rodrigo de Paul and a solid defensive midfielder as Guido Rodríguez. For times, Scaloni could use another piece in this zone, but he has been comfortable with just these two names in the starting squad.

Forwards

One of the best attacks for Qatar 2022. Giovanni Lo Celso, Angel Di Maria, Lautaro Martinez and, of course, Lionel Messi are the ones that should start for Argentina next November. Messi has adapted to a "false 9" situation, where whe can assist Lautaro or open the field to Lo Celso or Di Maria. Everyone should be scared of this four names in the FIFA World Cup.