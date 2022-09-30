As rumors surrounding Lionel Messi's future beyond this season continue to swirl, Paris Saint-Germain have allegedly offered the former Barcelona captain a new deal to keep him at the club. Here, find out more details about it, and whether he intends to accept it.

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi opted out of his Barcelona contract in 2021 and signed a two-year agreement with Paris Saint-Germain, with an additional year's option. Even though he only scored six league goals in his first season away from La Liga, the veteran already seems to have adjusted to life in France.

This season, he has already contributed to PSG's success by scoring six goals and assisting on eight others; he has also scored four goals for Argentina's national team this month. He has committed to remain at least until the conclusion of his current contract, and PSG's new era under Christophe Galtier will center on maximizing the player's potential.

When his contract ends next summer, though, the forward is believed to have a lot of opportunities, including a possible return to the Camp Nou. The 35-year-old's return to Barcelona has been widely discussed, with the club hoping he would come back when financial conditions improve.

Messi to stay at PSG despite Barcelona talk?

It has been reported that Barca president Joan Laporta is determined to re-sign the former captain given the controversial circumstances surrounding his departure from the club last year. A plan to get Messi back to Camp Nou has already been formulated by the Catalan club.

To retain Leo at the club beyond this season, though, PSG are not going to give up without a struggle. Consequently, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has been granted a one-year contract extension by the Ligue 1 champions, with the option of another year, as claimed by Cadena SER's journalist Manu Carreno.

The wages proposed are comparable to his present salary, which is said to be approximately €30 million annually. It has been stated that Messi would consider the offer offered by the Parisians, however, he is unlikely to make a final decision on his future until after the World Cup in Qatar has concluded.

The 35-year-old is to get down and decide his club future when the tournament concludes. It is thus anticipated that next January, with six months remaining on the current deal, he will discuss his club's future. At that time, the former Blaugrana captain will be free to negotiate with teams outside of France.