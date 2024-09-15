Lionel Messi makes strong statement on Inter Miami’s title chances

After a strong performance in his return against Philadelphia Union, Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi is confident in his team’s chances to finish atop the MLS standings.

Speaking with Eduardo Biscayart for Apple TV, Messi said that the team is set to win the Supporters’ Shield, as Miami are currently at the top of the standings with 62 points. “As we said at the beginning, we know the squad we have, and the title is our goal. We’re realistic and take responsibility for it,” he said.

“Unfortunately, we’ve had a lot of bad luck with injuries this year and were never at full strength for one reason or another. We were always missing players,” Messi explained. The Argentine, for example, has played only 13 games of the current season. However, to him, the important thing is that “the team always managed to push through.”

He added, “Today, we’re in first place with a significant lead over FC Cincinnati, and hopefully, we can finish at the top –for what it means to win the Supporters’ Shield and for what comes next with the fight for the MLS Cup.”

Lionel Messi scored a brace against Philadelphia Union (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Messi, who hadn’t played since the 2024 Copa America final, returned with a great performance to help his team win 3-1 with a brace, as well as an assist for Luis Suarez. Now, if he maintains the top form, will be the most valuable asset for Tata Martino’s side in the upcoming playoffs.

Lionel Messi is set to become Inter Miami’s all-time goalscorer

Messi became the fastest player in the league to reach 15 goals and 15 assists, needing just 19 games to do so. Speaking about his sensations during his first match in two months, Messi said that he felt “really tired” but he was “really eager to return, having been away from the field for a long time. Little by little, I started training with the group, felt good, and that’s why we decided I would start. I’m very happy, really happy.”

Inter Miami’s next match is an away fixture against Atlanta United on Wednesday, September 18, and Messi could set another record for his career: becoming Inter Miami’s all-time goalscorer. He is only two goals away with 27.