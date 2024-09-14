Video: Lionel Messi scores brace, assists in Inter Miami’s 3-1 win vs Philadelphia Union in dreamed comeback

Lionel Messi returned to soccer after his injury and scored two goals for Inter Miami in a 3-1 win over Philadelphia Union.

Lionel Messi returned to soccer in the best way, the Argentine had to wait two months to come back, and in his return he scored two goals for Inter Miami to turn around the Philadelphia Union in the Matchday 31 round of the MLS Eastern Conference. With another goal by Luis Suarez, assisted by Messi, the team coached by Gerardo Martino won the match 3-1.

The goals came with assists from his former Barcelona teammates and friends at Miami, the first coming from Luis Suarez and the second from a great pass from Jordi Alba.

A good conection between the Uruguayan and the Argentine led Messi to the first goal, while a classic Barcelona move with Alba ended with a back pass into the box and Messi converted his team’s second.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Messi’s second goal.

Advertisement

Lionel Messi’s two goals helped him reach 14 for the MLS season, keeping him firmly in the race for the Golden Boot. As it stands, D.C. United’s Christian Benteke leads the pack with 18 goals in the regular season, but Messi is closing in fast.

Advertisement

When will Messi return to Argentina’s National Team?

Messi was absent from Lionel Scaloni’s squad for Argentina’s recent World Cup qualifiers against Chile (3-0 win) and Colombia (1-2 loss). However, there is optimism that he could return to international action for Argentina’s remaining 2024 fixtures.

Advertisement

see also The reason Inter Miami sent five of Lionel Messi’s teammates to a beach cleanup

Argentina’s next opportunity to call up Messi will be during the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in early October, with matches against Venezuela (away) and Bolivia (home) on the schedule.

When was Messi’s last game?

Lionel Messi’s most recent match took place on July 14, 2024, in the Copa America final, where Argentina secured a 1-0 victory over Colombia to claim back-to-back championships. The Inter Miami star was subbed off in the second half due to the injury that sidelined him for more than two months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Thierry Henry reveals his Five-a-Side team surprisingly not including Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo

While Messi’s last appearance for Inter Miami was on June 1, 2024, during a thrilling 3-3 draw with St. Louis City FC on Matchday 17 of the MLS season. The Argentine icon found the back of the net in that game, which marked his final club outing before joining Argentina for the Copa America campaign.