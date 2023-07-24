Rafael Nadal found success in the same era as Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, which makes his legacy in tennis even bigger. Both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo experienced something similar in soccer.

For years, the Ballon d’Or conversation was reduced to these superstars, who played at the highest level in Europe for more than a decade. Now, both are spending their sunset years outside the Old Continent.

While the Argentine star is revolutionizing MLS, the Portuguese gave a significant boost to the Saudi Pro League. But even at this stage of their careers, people still like to compare them, and Nadal recently made his choice.

Rafael Nadal chooses Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo

“Messi is better, but I’m a Madrid fan,” Nadal told a fan who asked him to choose between the former Barcelona winger and Ronaldo. Despite his devotion for Real Madrid, the Spanish legend picked the Argentina international.

Nadal had already shown his love for Messi a few months ago, saying on an Instagram story that the Inter Miami star deserved to win the Laureus World Sports Award for Sportsman of the Year. The 7x Ballon d’Or winner replied thanking Nadal for his kind words, praising his decorated résumé.