Lionel Messi reacts to Barcelona's thrashing of Real Madrid in El Clasico

After Barcelona's 4-0 thrashing of their biggest rivals, Real Madrid, club legend Lionel Messi took to social media to share his reaction to the emphatic win at El Clasico.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami celebrates scoring his third goal during the second half against the New England Revolution at Chase Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
© Carmen Mandato/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami celebrates scoring his third goal during the second half against the New England Revolution at Chase Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

By Dante Gonzalez

Real Madrid hosted FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu for La Liga‘s Matchday 11, in one of the most highly anticipated clashes of the 2024-25 season. The visitors outclassed their rivals, scoring four goals in the second half to secure a 4-0 victory in El Clasico. After the emphatic result, club legend Lionel Messi took to social media to share his reaction.

Messi is not known for being very active on social media outside of commercial posts and family updates. However, after witnessing his beloved club dominate their fierce rivals in El Clasico, he felt compelled to chime in.

In response to Barcelona’s Instagram post celebrating the win, Messi commented, “What a beautiful victory!!👏👏” Fans were thrilled to see Messi’s support, a reminder that even after his sudden departure from the club in 2021, he still holds a deep connection to Barcelona.

Lionel Messi's comment in FC Barcelona's Instagram.

Lionel Messi’s comment in FC Barcelona’s Instagram.

Barca’s Win evokes fond memories for Messi

Barcelona’s 4-0 win over Real Madrid at the Bernabeu might have felt familiar to Messi, as he was part of a similar triumph back in the 2015-16 La Liga season. On Matchday 12 of that campaign, FC Barcelona also dismantled Los Blancos with a 4-0 victory at the Bernabeu, thanks to goals from Luis Suarez (2), Neymar, and Andres Iniesta.

Andres Iniesta of FC Barcelona celebrates with Lionel Messi after scoring his team's 3rd goal during the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on November 21, 2015 in Madrid, Spain.

Andres Iniesta of FC Barcelona celebrates with Lionel Messi after scoring his team’s 3rd goal during the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on November 21, 2015 in Madrid, Spain.

In that match, Messi came off the bench in the 53rd minute, replacing Iniesta with the game already at 3-0. The Argentine star was easing back into action after recovering from an ACL injury earlier that year.

Not even Messi could achieve it: Yamal's record-breaking performance for Barcelona vs Real Madrid

see also

Not even Messi could achieve it: Yamal's record-breaking performance for Barcelona vs Real Madrid

Neymar joins Messi in Barca’s celebration

The victory also caught the attention of another former member of the iconic MSN trio. Brazilian star Neymar also greeted Barcelona after the historic victory at the Santiago Bernabeu.

In an Instagram post featuring his Brazilian compatriot Raphinha celebrating the victory, the Al Hilal player commented “Visca Barca” or “Long Live Barca” in Catalan.

dante gonzalez
Dante Gonzalez

Dante Gonzalez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish. He graduated from the Circulo de Periodistas Deportivos (CPD) in Buenos Aires, Argentina, with a Bachelor’s degree in Sports Journalism. Before joining Bolavip in September 2024, he contributed to sports event coverage on the Fut &amp; Gol YouTube channel. As a commentator, Dante's attention to detail in analyzing live events keeps the audience engaged, making him a valuable team member. He covers soccer, tennis, NBA, and NFL, bringing a comprehensive understanding of these sports to his analysis. His experience in the communications industry also includes working as a copywriter for the Spanish marketing agency Agencia Ninja.

