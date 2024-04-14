Video: Lionel Messi scored one of the best goals of MLS season for Inter Miami against Sporting KC

Lionel Messi was once again the big star for Inter Miami in the 3-2 victory against Sporting Kansas City. It was an epic day with over 70 000 spectators at Arrowhead Stadium, the home of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

After missing several games due to injury, the Argentine legend was again a starter trying to find redemption for The Herons following the tough elimination with Monterrey in the Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals.

Now, Messi’s big challenge is to conquer the MLS and his start to the 2024 season has been spectacular with 5 goals and 5 assists. Additionally, the new combination with Luis Suarez seems to be lethal.

During the match against Sporting Kansas City, Leo gave another display of his quality with one of the most impressive goals of the year in the United States.

In the first half, Lionel Messi had already been a key factor with a wonderful assist to Diego Gomez in the 18th minute. That goal represented the 1-1 for Inter Miami in front of a crowd that was amazed by the Argentine’s technical skills.

However, the masterpiece would come in the 51st minute when Leo took the ball outside the box and dribbled it a few meters forward. At that moment, Messi decided to unleash an impressive shot.

The ball ended up entering the top left corner despite the efforts of the opposing goalkeeper, Tim Melia. As a result, Lionel Messi unleashed madness among all the people who came to see him at the historic Arrowhead Stadium.