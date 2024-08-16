Lionel Messi sues environmental activist group after vandalizing his Ibiza mansion

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi has taken legal action against an environmental activist group after they vandalized his mansion in Ibiza.

Around ten days ago, members of the environmental group Futuro Vegetal defaced the facade of Lionel Messi’s Ibiza mansion with red and black paint. The group claimed the act was a protest against what they described as the “responsibility of the wealthy” in the ongoing climate crisis.

According to Argentine newspaper Clarín, Bilbo Bassaterra, the leader of Futuro Vegetal, revealed that Messi’s legal team has filed a lawsuit seeking €50,000 in damages.

“We were detained for two days, but it wasn’t immediate. A day after the incident, the police conducted a raid, and we were taken in. After processing, we were released. But now, to have to pay Messi that amount for painting his house with tempera that washes off easily? That’s what his lawyers are demanding,” Bassaterra commented.

Why was Messi’s mansion targeted?

In a separate interview with Argentine outlet TN, Bassaterra explained the reasoning behind the attack: “This mansion was built without proper permits, bypassing all administrative procedures. It also violates two environmental laws, posing a risk of collapse and being located in an area of special vulnerability for aquifers. Ibiza declared a state of emergency due to drought this week.”

Messi’s mansion

Futuro Vegetal issued a statement following the vandalism, stating that their act of “non-violent civil disobedience” was aimed at highlighting the government’s continuation of policies that exacerbate the climate crisis, as well as the unequal responsibility of the wealthy in contributing to the problem.

Advertisement

Advertisement