Soccer

Lionel Messi sues environmental activist group after vandalizing his Ibiza mansion

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi has taken legal action against an environmental activist group after they vandalized his mansion in Ibiza.

Lionel Messi of Argentina reacts after winning the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Final
© Buda Mendes/Getty Images Lionel Messi of Argentina reacts after winning the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Final

By Gianni Taina

Around ten days ago, members of the environmental group Futuro Vegetal defaced the facade of Lionel Messi’s Ibiza mansion with red and black paint. The group claimed the act was a protest against what they described as the “responsibility of the wealthy” in the ongoing climate crisis.

According to Argentine newspaper Clarín, Bilbo Bassaterra, the leader of Futuro Vegetal, revealed that Messi’s legal team has filed a lawsuit seeking €50,000 in damages.

“We were detained for two days, but it wasn’t immediate. A day after the incident, the police conducted a raid, and we were taken in. After processing, we were released. But now, to have to pay Messi that amount for painting his house with tempera that washes off easily? That’s what his lawyers are demanding,” Bassaterra commented.

Why was Messi’s mansion targeted?

In a separate interview with Argentine outlet TN, Bassaterra explained the reasoning behind the attack: “This mansion was built without proper permits, bypassing all administrative procedures. It also violates two environmental laws, posing a risk of collapse and being located in an area of special vulnerability for aquifers. Ibiza declared a state of emergency due to drought this week.”

Messi's mansion

Messi’s mansion

Futuro Vegetal issued a statement following the vandalism, stating that their act of “non-violent civil disobedience” was aimed at highlighting the government’s continuation of policies that exacerbate the climate crisis, as well as the unequal responsibility of the wealthy in contributing to the problem.

Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Who has more goals in 2024?

Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Who has more goals in 2024?

gianni taina
Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

