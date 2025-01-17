Not Messi or Ronaldo: Dutch legend Van Basten names his three greatest players of all time

Marco van Basten is universally regarded as one of football’s greatest strikers, celebrated for his elegance, technical brilliance, and lethal goal-scoring prowess. The Dutch legend began his career with Ajax, where his clinical finishing and innate ability to find the back of the net earned him international acclaim.Recently, Van Basten shared his top three footballers of all time, sparking debate due to the notable exclusion of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

His picks, however, hold historical weight and personal significance. Speaking to Marca, Van Basten explained: “Pele, [Diego] Maradona, and [Johan] Cruyff are, for me, the three greatest players in history. As a kid, I wanted to be like Cruyff. He was my friend, and I miss him. Pele and Maradona were also incredible. Messi is a great player, but Maradona had more personality in a team. Messi is not the one who puts himself at the front to go to war.”

The iconic striker also offered honorable mentions to Cristiano Ronaldo, Michel Platini, and Zinedine Zidane, highlighting a blend of generational talent. Van Basten’s perspective combines personal nostalgia with a recognition of football’s evolving eras.

Marco van Basten’s journey to soccer immortality

Van Basten’s legendary career is a tale of unparalleled achievement and iconic moments that cemented his status as one of the all-time greats. Rising through the ranks at Ajax, Van Basten’s brilliance shone early, as he helped the club secure four Eredivisie titles and three KNVB Cups. His 1985-86 season was a testament to his unmatched talent, scoring 37 goals in 26 matches and earning the European Golden Shoe.

Marco van Basten

In 1987, he joined AC Milan, embarking on the most defining chapter of his career. Despite early injury setbacks, Van Basten was instrumental in Milan’s dominance under Arrigo Sacchi, capturing three Serie A titles and two European Cups. His brilliance earned him three Ballon d’Or awards (1988, 1989, 1992), an achievement that underscores his standing among football’s elite.

Internationally, Van Basten’s crowning glory came at the 1988 UEFA European Championship. Leading the Netherlands alongside Ruud Gullit and Frank Rijkaard, Van Basten produced one of the most memorable goals in football history during the final against the Soviet Union—a stunning volley from an impossible angle that sealed the Netherlands’ 2-0 victory and their first major trophy.

Though injuries cut his career short at 28, Van Basten’s legacy endures. His blend of grace, technical mastery, and clinical finishing forever redefined the role of a striker, leaving an indelible mark on the beautiful soccer game.