NFL News: Rams' Jared Verse sends fiery message to Eagles fans ahead of Divisional Round

Jared Verse played in his first playoff game of the season with the Los Angeles Rams, where they secured a victory, advancing to what will be their penultimate step before the Super Bowl. Ahead of the upcoming matchup, Verse sent a strong message aimed at the Philadelphia Eagles fans, looking to stir up some serious animosity.

This isn’t the first time the Rams have faced the Eagles this year. The two teams met earlier in the regular season at SoFi Stadium, where the home team fell 20-37 to the visiting Eagles. That loss marked the Rams’ sixth of the season before they went on a five-game winning streak that helped them secure a playoff spot.

That game seemed to ignite Verse’s genuine animosity toward Eagles fans. “I hate Eagles fans. They’re so annoying. I hate Eagles fans. I didn’t even do nothing to them. It was my first time playing,” Verse said, adding that the loss wasn’t the only thing that upset him—it was also his interactions with the fans throughout the game.

Verse also shared how much he dislikes seeing Eagles jerseys, revealing it as one of the reasons why their fans get under his skin. “Oh, I hate Eagles fans… When I see that green and white, I hate it. I actually get upset. Like I actually genuinely get hot.” It’s worth noting that this upcoming game will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – JANUARY 13: Byron Young #0 and Jared Verse #8 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrate a sack during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings during the NFC Wild Card Playoff at State Farm Stadium on January 13, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

When Did Jared Verse Join the Rams?

Verse joined the Rams in 2024 after being selected in the 1st round (19th overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft. He has been a key contributor on the defense this season, posting solid numbers. In fact, during the loss to the Eagles, he had his second-best week of the season with 7 tackles, similar to his performance against the Lions earlier in the year, also recording 7 tackles.

Rams’ Defense Isn’t the Best

The Rams faced a tough challenge during the Wild Card round against the Vikings, where Verse only managed to record two tackles with no quarterback hits. The Rams’ defense currently ranks 17th in the league, allowing an average of 22.7 points per game.