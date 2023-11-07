Lionel Messi has taken a significant step off the field as he’s joining KRU Esports as co-owner next to Sergio ‘Kun’ Aguero. The former Argentine striker, CEO of the company, announced the news on social media while celebrating another anniversary of his Esports team.

“I am happy to share a club with Leo, of course now in a new stage and with other challenges. It is an honor that he is part of KRU. He is the best footballer in history, and also a great friend. His presence is relevant because he projects values such as perseverance, humility and resilience. He is a figure that inspires everyone and will be a great contribution to the scene in general,” Aguero said in a statement.

This is an interesting partnership from two lifelong friends who used to have a great time on the field while representing Argentina. Established in 2020, KRU Esports has streamers as well as teams in Valorant and Rocket League. Apart from striking significant sponsorship deals, it was also represented at FIFA and League of Legends.

With Messi’s presence, KRU Esports aims to continue growing. The team says its focus is “generating quality content, developing events and exclusive experiences for the public. That is the essence of KRU: to create community, to be a real club, to generate content and entertainment.“

Messi making plans off the field

While Messi doesn’t want to think about retirement yet, he knows that his playing career won’t last forever. His recent alliance with Aguero at his Esports team may be yet another sign that the 36-year-old is already thinking about life off the field.

The Argentine star is under contract with Inter Miami through the 2025 MLS season. So it’s safe to say he will play at least until then. But what’s next? Will he run things back with Barcelona?

Apparently that’s not his idea. After winning his eighth Ballon d’Or this year, Messi admitted he may not play in Europe again during an interview with French outlet L’Equipe.

“Is European football closed for me? Yes. Thanks to God, I had an extraordinary career in Europe and won everything I have dreamed of. Now that I have decided to come to USA, I don’t think I will ever return to playing in Europe. Of course I will miss the Champions League and the Spanish League, they are matches that have a special flavor, but I benefited from them as much as I could, so I do not feel frustrated,” Messi said.