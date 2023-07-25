Lionel Messi couldn’t have asked for a better start to life at Inter Miami. Shortly after scoring a clutch free kick in his debut, the Argentine star bagged a brace in his first game as starter.
Cruz Azul were his first victim in the 2023 Leagues Cup, and it wasn’t long before Atlanta United also suffered Leo’s magic. With his goals against the MLS rivals, the 7x Ballon d’Or winner can take pride in having scored against 100 different teams throughout his career.
Sevilla have been his favorite victim, as they received 38 goals from Messi. Needless to say, most of his goals were against Spanish teams, but now he’s starting to add MLS and Liga MX clubs to the list.
The 100 teams that received goals from Lionel Messi
- Sevilla 38
- Atlético Madrid 32
- Valencia 30
- Athletic Bilbao 29
- Real Betis 26
- Real Madrid 26
- Osasuna 25
- Espanyol 25
- Levante 24
- Getafe 21
- Deportivo 20
- Eibar 20
- Rayo Vallecano 18
- Real Sociedad 18
- Villarreal 17
- Mallorca 16
- Granada 15
- Zaragoza 14
- Celta Vigo 14
- Almería 13
- Alavés 13
- Málaga 13
- Racing Santander 12
- Leganés 11
- Arsenal 9
- Real Valladolid 8
- AC Milan 8
- Celtic 8
- Elche 7
- Bayer Leverkusen 7
- Manchester City 7
- Ajax 6
- Córdoba 6
- Paris Saint-Germain 6
- Sporting Gijón 6
- Lyon 6
- Tenerife 5
- Panathinaikos 4
- Huesca 4
- Manchester United 4
- Spartak 4
- PSV 4
- Bayern Munich 4
- Girona 4
- Las Palmas 4
- Chelsea 3
- Viktoria Plzen 3
- Copenhague 3
- Montpellier 3
- APOEL 3
- Lille 3
- Maccabi Haifa 3
- Stuttgart 3
- Dynamo Kyiv 3
- Nantes 3
- Recreativo Huelva 3
- Juventus 3
- Shakhtar Donetsk 3
- Clermont Foot 2
- Hércules 2
- Basel 2
- Club Brugge 2
- BATE 2
- Liverpool 2
- Tottenham 2
- Roma 2
- RB Leipzig 2
- Santos 2
- Gimnàstic 2
- Numancia 2
- Nice 2
- Lens 2
- Atlanta United 2
- Ajaccio 1
- River Plate 1
- Sporting Lisboa 1
- Slavia Praga 1
- Ceuta 1
- Lorient 1
- Benidorm 1
- Troyes 1
- Cádiz 1
- Porto 1
- Angers 1
- OM 1
- Cultural Leonesa 1
- Rangers 1
- Napoli 1
- Ferencvaros 1
- Benfica 1
- Estudiantes de La Plata 1
- Albacete 1
- Olympiacos 1
- Atlante 1
- Toulouse 1
- Borussia Dortmund 1
- Werder Bremen 1
- Borussia Mönchengladbach 1
- Strasbourg 1
- Cruz Azul 1