Lionel Messi couldn’t have asked for a better start to life at Inter Miami. Shortly after scoring a clutch free kick in his debut, the Argentine star bagged a brace in his first game as starter.

Cruz Azul were his first victim in the 2023 Leagues Cup, and it wasn’t long before Atlanta United also suffered Leo’s magic. With his goals against the MLS rivals, the 7x Ballon d’Or winner can take pride in having scored against 100 different teams throughout his career.

Sevilla have been his favorite victim, as they received 38 goals from Messi. Needless to say, most of his goals were against Spanish teams, but now he’s starting to add MLS and Liga MX clubs to the list.

The 100 teams that received goals from Lionel Messi