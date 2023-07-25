Lionel Messi couldn’t have asked for a better start to life at Inter Miami. Shortly after scoring a clutch free kick in his debut, the Argentine star bagged a brace in his first game as starter.

Cruz Azul were his first victim in the 2023 Leagues Cup, and it wasn’t long before Atlanta United also suffered Leo’s magic. With his goals against the MLS rivals, the 7x Ballon d’Or winner can take pride in having scored against 100 different teams throughout his career.

Sevilla have been his favorite victim, as they received 38 goals from Messi. Needless to say, most of his goals were against Spanish teams, but now he’s starting to add MLS and Liga MX clubs to the list.

The 100 teams that received goals from Lionel Messi

  1. Sevilla 38
  2. Atlético Madrid 32
  3. Valencia 30
  4. Athletic Bilbao 29
  5. Real Betis 26
  6. Real Madrid 26
  7. Osasuna 25
  8. Espanyol 25
  9. Levante 24
  10. Getafe 21
  11. Deportivo 20
  12. Eibar 20
  13. Rayo Vallecano 18
  14. Real Sociedad 18
  15. Villarreal 17
  16. Mallorca 16
  17. Granada 15
  18. Zaragoza 14
  19. Celta Vigo 14
  20. Almería 13
  21. Alavés 13
  22. Málaga 13
  23. Racing Santander 12
  24. Leganés 11
  25. Arsenal 9
  26. Real Valladolid 8
  27. AC Milan 8
  28. Celtic 8
  29. Elche 7
  30. Bayer Leverkusen 7
  31. Manchester City 7
  32. Ajax 6
  33. Córdoba 6
  34. Paris Saint-Germain 6
  35. Sporting Gijón 6
  36. Lyon 6
  37. Tenerife 5
  38. Panathinaikos 4
  39. Huesca 4
  40. Manchester United 4
  41. Spartak 4
  42. PSV 4
  43. Bayern Munich 4
  44. Girona 4
  45. Las Palmas 4
  46. Chelsea 3
  47. Viktoria Plzen 3
  48. Copenhague 3
  49. Montpellier 3
  50. APOEL 3
  51. Lille 3
  52. Maccabi Haifa 3
  53. Stuttgart 3
  54. Dynamo Kyiv 3
  55. Nantes 3
  56. Recreativo Huelva 3
  57. Juventus 3
  58. Shakhtar Donetsk 3
  59. Clermont Foot 2
  60. Hércules 2
  61. Basel 2
  62. Club Brugge 2
  63. BATE 2
  64. Liverpool 2
  65. Tottenham 2
  66. Roma 2
  67. RB Leipzig 2
  68. Santos 2
  69. Gimnàstic 2
  70. Numancia 2
  71. Nice 2
  72. Lens 2
  73. Atlanta United 2
  74. Ajaccio 1
  75. River Plate 1
  76. Sporting Lisboa 1
  77. Slavia Praga 1
  78. Ceuta 1
  79. Lorient 1
  80. Benidorm 1
  81. Troyes 1
  82. Cádiz 1
  83. Porto 1
  84. Angers 1
  85. OM 1
  86. Cultural Leonesa 1
  87. Rangers 1
  88. Napoli 1
  89. Ferencvaros 1
  90. Benfica 1
  91. Estudiantes de La Plata 1
  92. Albacete 1
  93. Olympiacos 1
  94. Atlante 1
  95. Toulouse 1
  96. Borussia Dortmund 1
  97. Werder Bremen 1
  98. Borussia Mönchengladbach 1
  99. Strasbourg 1
  100. Cruz Azul 1