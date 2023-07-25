Lionel Messi is paying off with his arrival to Major League Soccer and Inter Miami. Already the club and Adidas have a backlog of requests for jerseys of the team, basically there isn’t enough fabric to print a Messi kit.

Sources are reporting that Apple TV subscriptions for MLS League Pass is at 1 million users and will double with the signing of the World Cup winner. Messi’s likeness has already popped up for brands like Lays, Budweiser, and Hard Rock Cafe.

On social media according to Zoomph, analytics for brands, sports and esports, Lionel Messi’s first goal for Inter Miami also has a value and it comes in at $21.4 million and growing.

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami’s social media presence

The play of Messi’s first goal has 214.3 million views, 15.1 million engagements, and is worth $21.4 million in social value. The data is pulled from the MLS and Inter Miami social media accounts. If calculated by other influencers, media outlets, and agencies, the goal could triple its social media value.

Inter Miami winning the game also helps keep the Messi in MLS momentum going, the club takes on Atlanta United on Tuesday in the second match day of Leagues Cup for Inter Miami.