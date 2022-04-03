David Beckham's Inter Miami has been attempting to acquire high-profile players. As a result, he has set his eyes on Lionel Messi, who could opt to end his playing career in America.

Lionel Messi has been connected to a move to MLS club Inter Miami since the team's arrival in the league for the 2020 season. Their owner, the former well-known English midfielder, David Beckham hopes to attract more world-class players to Miami, after luring Gonzalo Higuain and Blaise Matuidi as free agents from Juventus.

Spanish newspaper Diario AS reports that Beckham's side is interested in acquiring Messi's signature and will present him with a significant offer in the near future, realizing that it would be difficult to persuade him to leave Europe.

It is being said that it would quite improbable that the argentine leaves Paris Saint-Germain before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar which begins in November. The 34-year-old is determined to be at his peak for what may be his last major championship.

How Beckham plans to entire Messi to join Inter Miami

Beckham, on the other hand, may be betting on Messi's inability to adjust at Paris Saint-Germain and the possible departures of Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes this summer. If the group of pals doesn't appeal to the Argentine striker, he may be forced to leave France.

Even if the Argentine forward decides to move to Inter Miami this summer, his national team would certainly still choose him for the 2022 Qatar squad. Regardless, he is expected to remain with the French giants for at least one more season before moving to the United States in 2023 for the remainder of his playing career.