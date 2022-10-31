The future of Lionel Messi is one of the biggest talking points in world soccer as the Argentine star has entered the final year of his contract with PSG. According to a report, an MLS side is confident of signing him for nothing in 2023.

It took some time, but Lionel Messi has finally settled in at Paris Saint-Germain. Following a tough first season in which he was even whistled by fans, the Argentine star is now taking all the limelight in France. Even so, his future could be in MLS next year.

Messi, 35, is in the final year of his contract with PSG. Though he's not expected to make any decision before Qatar 2022, the record Ballon d'Or winner already has suitors making plans to get him for nothing in 2023.

A Major League Soccer move would certainly take the US' elite soccer competition to the next level, not only in sporting terms but also for marketing and branding reasons. According to a report, an MLS franchise believes the arrival of Messi is very possible.

Report: Inter Miami 'increasingly confident' of landing Lionel Messi

David Ornstein of The Athletic reports that Inter Miami are increasingly optimistic of signing Messi as a free agent next year. As his contract with PSG runs out in June, the Argentine icon can sign a pre-contract agreement with any other club from January.

Therefore, David Beckham's team would be looking forward to securing Messi's arrival before he becomes a free agent. Talks between Messi and Inter Miami would resume after the World Cup, as the 35-year-old is focused on succeeding with Argentina this year.

The report claims that the 2026 World Cup in the US and family links to Miami are reasons why Messi would consider this move rather than staying in the French capital or going back to Barcelona. Meanwhile, Inter Miami are also reportedly working on $1 billion stadium complex. Signing Messi would certainly make such an effort totally worth it.

