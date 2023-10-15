Lionel Messi will go on tour to China with Inter Miami

Lionel Messi is going to China. As part of their preparations for the 2024 season in the MLS, Inter Miami just announced the club’s first-ever international tour. Another massive move by David Beckham.

Messi has been extraordinary in his debut season playing at the United States. He gave Inter Miami their first trophy by winning the Leagues Cup and led them to the U.S. Open Cup final. He couldn’t play the game for the title because of injury.

In the MLS, the Argentine star was also sensational. Suddenly, the worst team in the league had a shot at the playoffs. Though they are officially eliminated from contention, the legend produced an incredible boost while he was still on the field before missing many matches due to his physical problems.

It’s a great time for soccer as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo keep pushing the sport beyond any frontier. Asia is a massive market and Inter Miami will take advantage of that.

When will Lionel Messi play in China with Inter Miami?

Inter Miami will play two teams of the Chinese Super League. The first game is scheduled for November 5 against Qingdao Hainiu F.C. at the Qingdao Youth Football Stadium.

It’s a brand new spectacular 50 000-capacity stadium which just opened last April. Qingdao Hainiu are a club founded in 1990 and their current coach is Antonio Carreño. Since 1997, they’re members of China’s top division and have never faced relegation.

Meanwhile, in their second friendly match of the tour, Inter Miami will face Chengdu Rongcheng on November 8 at the Phoenix Hill Sports Park in Chengdu. That’s another massive stadium with capacity for 60 000 spectators.

Chengdu Rongcheng was founded in 2018 and started their way in China’s soccer in the fourth division. They earned promotions in three of their first four seasons and now play in first division.

“We’re very excited to continue to expand our club’s global reach, bringing our team to play in front of incredible fans across the globe. This is a special opportunity to share the passion as we reach new audiences and put ourselves on display in new places, and we’re looking forward to beginning this adventure,” said Chief Business Officer of Inter Miami, Xavier Asensi.