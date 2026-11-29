Cruz Azul hosts Leon at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City for the quarterfinals of the 2026 Liga MX Apertura playoffs. Cruz Azul comes off a 4-0 win over this same opponent, and here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Cruz Azul vs Leon: Match Summary Match Cruz Azul vs. Leon Tournament 2026 Liga MX Apertura Date Sunday, November 29, 2026 Time 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT TV Channels TUDN Live Stream ViX, TUDN.com, TUDN App

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Leon in the USA

TUDN carries the match on TV in the USA.

Fans can also stream the game on ViX, TUDN.com and the TUDN App.

Can I watch Cruz Azul vs Leon for free?

There is no free way to watch Cruz Azul vs Leon in the United States: every platform that carries the game requires a subscription.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Cruz Azul arrives in good form. They beat Leon 4-0 on November 27, bounced back from a 0-1 loss to Guadalajara on November 22, and before that defeated Tigres 3-2 on November 8.

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Leon enters this quarterfinal looking to recover after the 0-4 defeat to Cruz Azul. Before that result, they had won 2-1 against Santos Laguna and drew 1-1 with Guadalajara.

Cruz Azul lead the head-to-head with 9 wins in their last 10 meetings. Their most recent meeting was on November 27, 2026: Leon 0-4 Cruz Azul.

Cruz Azul vs Leon: Predicted Lineups

Cruz Azul (4-2-3-1): Andres Gudino; Gonzalo Piovi, Willer Ditta, Jesus Orozco, Omar Chagoya; Jeremy Marquez, Carlos Rodriguez, Erik Lira; Jose Paradela, Nicolas Ibanez, Agustin Palavecino.

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Leon (4-1-4-1): Oscar Garcia; Ivan Moreno, Jhohan Romana, Juan Guevara, Sebastian Vegas; Daniel Arcila, Rodrigo Echeverria, Luis Alexis Valadez Padilla, Fernando Beltran, Ismael Diaz; Diber Cambindo.

What time is the Cruz Azul vs Leon match?

The Cruz Azul vs Leon match kicks off on Sunday, November 29, at 10:00 PM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:

Eastern Time (ET): 10:00 PM

Central Time (CT): 9:00 PM

Mountain Time (MT): 8:00 PM

Pacific Time (PT): 7:00 PM