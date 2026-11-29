Chivas host Pachuca in the quarterfinals of the 2026 Liga MX Apertura, a rematch just days after these two sides met in league play, and both clubs will want a different result this time. The stakes are higher now with a knockout spot on the line, and these predicted lineups show how each side plans to approach the moment. It is a short turnaround for both teams, which makes the game plan and personnel choices all the more important.

Chivas are set up in a 3-4-2-1 shape, with Raúl Rangel in goal behind a back three of Luis Romo, Diego Campillo and José Castillo. Roberto Alvarado and Richard Ledezma provide width as wing-backs, with Fernando González and Omar Govea holding the midfield. Efraín Álvarez and Bryan González operate just behind lone striker Santiago Sandoval, giving Chivas two creative outlets to support the attack. There are no absences reported for Chivas, so this predicted lineup reflects a full-strength squad for the quarterfinal matchup.

Chivas’s predicted lineup (3-4-2-1): Raúl Rangel; Luis Romo, Diego Campillo, José Castillo; Roberto Alvarado, Richard Ledezma, Fernando González, Omar Govea, Efraín Álvarez, Bryan González; Santiago Sandoval.

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Pachuca line up in a 4-2-3-1, with Carlos Moreno in goal and a back four of Jorge Berlanga, Eduardo Bauermann, Sergio Barreto and Francisco Venegas. Christian Rivera and Alán Bautista sit in front of the back line, screening for an attacking trio of Rodolfo Pizarro, Robert Kenedy and Javier Nicolás Vallejo behind striker Salomón Rondón. Pachuca are missing four players for this one, with Carlos Sánchez, Alexéi Domínguez, Andrés Micolta and Oussama Idrissi all out. Despite those absences, Pachuca arrive with momentum and a lineup still built to threaten going forward in the quarterfinals.

Pachuca’s predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Carlos Moreno; Jorge Berlanga, Eduardo Bauermann, Sergio Barreto, Francisco Venegas; Christian Rivera, Rodolfo Pizarro, Alán Bautista; Robert Kenedy, Salomón Rondón, Javier Nicolás Vallejo.

How does Chivas arrive for the game vs Pachuca?

Chivas enter this one coming off a 1-2 loss to this very same Pachuca side on November 27, a result they will look to avenge in the quarterfinals. Before that, Chivas beat Cruz Azul 1-0 on November 22, showing they can get results against strong opponents at home. They also drew 1-1 with Leon on November 9, so the recent stretch has been a mix of a strong win, a tight draw and a loss to the team standing in their way now.

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How does Pachuca arrive for the game vs Chivas?

Pachuca arrive in good form, having won all three of their last outings. They beat Chivas 2-1 on November 27, followed a 2-0 win over Toluca on November 21, and a 4-1 rout of Atlas on November 7 before that. That run of form makes them a dangerous opponent for Chivas, and a win here would keep their momentum going into the next round of the playoffs.