Lionel Messi celebrates as his recently purchased Spanish club UE Cornella near promotion

Lionel Messi took to social media to celebrate a major milestone, reacting to the news that the club he recently purchased has moved one step closer to earning promotion.

The feeling of seeing an investment pay immediate dividends is exactly what Lionel Messi is experiencing right now with UE Cornella, after the club took a massive step toward promotion in the Spanish football pyramid.

In the dying minutes of a tense clash between Cornella and Vilanova, Finet Raventos scored the dramatic match-winner to send Messi’s side through to the next phase of the promotional playoffs, surviving a grueling extra-time period while playing down a man.

“Unbelievable effort from the team and incredible support from the fanbase. I’m really proud of how they fought until the very last minute,” Messi shared via his Instagram account, celebrating Cornella’s hard-fought victory and looming promotion opportunity.

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While Messi continues to battle longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo for the mantle of most decorated player in football history on the pitch, his off-field project is already showing the resilience and championship DNA required to succeed.

🚨 BREAKING: Lionel Messi buys Spanish 3rd division club UE Cornellà. ✍🏼



Catalunya based club will be owned by Leo Messi for its 100%. pic.twitter.com/urf1oCXgZe — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 16, 2026

What is left for Messi’s Cornella to achieve promotion?

Following Sunday’s dramatic triumph, Cornella face one final hurdle, with their next match serving as a winner-take-all showdown to secure a spot in the upper tiers of the Spanish football federation.

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Messi’s club is now set to face L’Hospitalet in the final round of the Tercera Federación promotion playoffs, a decisive tie that will determine if it moves up to face tougher competition next season.

Backed by Messi’s high-profile support and fueled by their recent momentum, Cornella enter the final match of the campaign with sky-high expectations, fully focused on crossing the finish line and securing a historic promotion.