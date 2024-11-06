Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate sidelined ahead of November's 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Lionel Messi and Argentina return to action next week for their last two matches of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers of the year, against Paraguay and Peru. However, an important player won’t be able to travel with the team, according to a new report.

Lionel Messi and Argentina will conclude their 2024 international schedule with one final break, in which they face Paraguay and Peru in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. However, despite being called up by Lionel Scaloni, Juventus winger Nicolas Gonzalez won’t be traveling with the team, according to Tyc Sports journalist Gaston Edul.

According to Edul, Gonzalez will now stay in Italy to recover from his muscular injury. The winger has not played for club or country since he limped off injured during Juventus’s 3-2 victory over RB Leipzig in the Champions League at the beginning of October.

While his call up with the national team seemed to be a positive update on his recovery, it seems like Gonzalez will stay out of action more time. He has missed seven matches across Serie A and the Champions League.

With Argentina, Gonzalez’s last match was during his team’s defeat 2-1 against Colombia, playing the full 90 minutes and scoring the visitors’ only goal. Due to his muscular injury, he missed the matches against Venezuela and Bolivia.

Nicolas Gonzalez of Argentina celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Colombia and Argentina (Andres Rot/Getty Images)

However, Gonzalez isn’t the only big name missing the Paraguay and Peru matches. Roma’s star Paulo Dybala isn’t part of the squad for the upcoming matches, after last being called up in the September matches.

Cuti Romero and Giovani Lo Celso are in the squad

On the other hand, Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso are also part of the squad, despite their recent injuries. Romero had to leave the pitch 15 minutes into the second half of Tottenham’s match against Aston Villa on Sunday, but he reportedly will be available to play.

Edul said that the defender suffered a “ligament injury in his right toe,” and that he “will rest for a week or ten days.” Meanwhile, Lo Celso, who has been out in the past weeks due to a hamstring injury, will come back to the national team after completing his recovery.

Argentina’s matches: When is La Albiceleste playing?

Argentina will first play against Paraguay as visitors in Defensores del Chaco Stadium on Thursday, November 14th. Then, the World Cup champions will welcome Peru at La Bombonera on Tuesday, November 19th in their final match of the year.

