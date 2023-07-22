Lionel Messi had an incredible debut with Inter Miami. In minute 94′, the legend from Argentina took a free kick and scored an extraordinary goal to seal a 2-1 victory over Cruz Azul at the Leagues Cup. The sequence immediately became a worldwide topic.

Following two very complicated years at PSG, Messi wanted a drastic change of life for his family and Miami provided that long-awaited opportunity. At least after his first match, he seems ready to compete once again.

Lionel Messi’s goal produced epic reactions from celebrities at DRV PNK Stadium such as LeBron James, Serena Williams, Kim Kardashian or team’s owner, David Beckham.

Lionel Messi’s heartfelt message after scoring goal with Inter Miami

After that incredible performance against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup, Lionel Messi went to social media and delivered a message of hope for thousands of fans at Inter Miami. Make no mistake. He wants to win it all.

“Let’s go!!!! It was very important to start this Leagues Cup with a victory for us and also for all our fans. We keep going.” By the way, more than 11 million people liked that post on Instagram. Just amazing.

Inter Miami are currently one of the worst teams in the MLS and Lionel Messi has arrived with Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba trying to make a historic turnaround. Though the 2023 Leagues Cup is a different tournament, this might be the first step in the right direction.