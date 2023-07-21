Lionel Messi made a grand entrance into the MLS scene with his debut for Inter Miami at the 2023 Leagues Cup, and it didn’t disappoint. Attending the game, Los Angeles Lakers player LeBron James couldn’t contain his excitement and took to Instagram to share his reaction.

LeBron was one of the many famous personalities that were in the stadium. While Kim Kardashian and tennis icon Serena Williams added glamour to the event, James was probably the biggest name watching Messi’s debut.

Messi showcased his brilliance despite coming off the bench in the second half. His team was headed to the penalties with a 1-1 tie against Cruz Azul, but a last-minute free-kick score gave his team the win.

LeBron congratulates Messi in his presentation with Inter Miami

Despite the unfamiliar surroundings, Messi displayed his unmatched talent, particularly as a playmaker, setting up potential assists with his pinpoint passing. However, it was in the 94th minute that he etched his name in Inter Miami’s history with a perfectly executed free-kick.

LeBron was just one of the many people who praised the football legend. “Welcome brother!!! Always good to see and be in the presence of GREATNESS!!! @leomessi #ComingToAmerica”, he posted on his Instagram account. The King also added pictures of him hugging Messi before the game.