Lionel Messi is ready to make his debut as new player of Inter Miami. Florida’s team are on a big crisis as the worst franchise currently in the MLS. However, they still have a shot with 12 matches remaining.

Furthermore, the first game of Messi could be in another tournament which represents a fresh start: the 2023 Leagues Cup. In a very long-awaited event, all the clubs from the MLS will face teams from Liga MX.

That’s why, in an effort to revamp Inter Miami, David Beckham wants to surround Lionel Messi with a lot of talent on and off the field. For example, Gerardo Martino as head coach. Now, another massive splash has been made by the front office.

Sergio Busquets is new player of Inter Miami

This Sunday, Sergio Busquets has been officially announced as new player of Inter Miami. The extraordinary midfielder was one of the most trusted teammates of Messi during their glorious tenure at Barcelona in Spain.

“Inter Miami CF announced today that it has signed legendary Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets to a contract running through the 2025 MLS season. The one-time World Cup champion, nine-time LaLiga winner and former FC Barcelona captain, considered to be one of the greatest midfielders of all time, will occupy a Designated Player slot and is expected to join the team in the coming days.”

Though Lionel Messi could make his debut next Friday in the 2023 Leagues Cup, it is still uncertain if Sergio Busquets will also be ready to face Cruz Azul.