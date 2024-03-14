Lionel Messi’s injury is a huge blow for fans looking to see the Argentine in MLS action. It seems like Messi has been around forever, but it may shock MLS fans to know that the 36-year-old GOAT has yet to hit double digits when it comes to MLS regular season games.

Messi has played in only 9 MLS games, of which he scored 4 goals. In 2023 Messi played in only just 6 games, mostly on an injured hamstring, that hamstring has been a cause for concern since Messi led Inter Miami to the 2023 Leagues Cup.

In almost every match played in 2024, Messi has needed attention to his hamstring, and against Nashville SC in Inter Miami’s 3-1 CCC second leg victory, Messi, playing in his best game for the club, only played 50 minutes.

Lionel Messi to miss DC United match over the weekend

After the match, where Inter Miami moved on to the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions Cup, Tata Martino stated that he did not see Messi playing against DC United on Saturday.

Martino spoke about Messi’s right hamstring injury and stated, “We wanted to see if he could hang on a bit more, but it was bothering him so we preferred to take him out of the game.”

Martino stated that Messi’s hamstring injury is “mild”, but at $150 the cheapest ticket, fans of DC United are upset they won’t get to see Messi at Audi Field.

Messi will be away on international duty with Argentina which will see him miss the game against the New York Red Bulls on March 24th and could miss up to nine MLS regular season games when Argentina plays in the Copa America.

Messi already did not play against CF Montreal at home last week, and amid time management and international duty, Messi could miss as much as 15 regular season games for Inter Miami in 2024.