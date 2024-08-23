Trending topics:
MLS

Inter Miami’s Tata Martino with high praise for Leagues Cup finalist

Tata Martino spoke to the media regarding the Leagues Cup final between LAFC and the Columbus Crew.

Tata Martino
© IMAGOTata Martino

By Kelvin Loyola

Inter Miami is now focused on aiming for the MLS Cup in 2024, after being eliminated by the Columbus Crew in the round of 16 of the 2024 Leagues Cup. In addition, Inter Miami has had to contend with the loss of Lionel Messi, who has missed nearly 60% of his team’s games this season.

Despite this, the team remains in first place overall, and a Supporters Shield seems within reach. However, this would be a minor consolation for a team seeking their second major trophy in club history.

Martino was at a press conference where he was asked about the Leagues Cup and the type of team the Columbus Crew is. The Argentine coach offered high praise for Wilfried Nancy’s side.

Tata Martino on Columbus Crew

“Columbus is a team that comes from another league. They are not from MLS… They have the particularity of not having national team players but making a difference as if they had big stars, and that is a credit to the coach,” Martino told the media.

Diego Rossi

Columbus Crew forward Diego Rossi

The Crew actually have fringe national team players who have contributed significantly to the team, including Leagues Cup joint leading scorer, Uruguayan Diego Rossi. The former Peñarol player has scored 6 goals in the tournament and has been a major success since arriving in Columbus in the middle of last season.

Advertisement

Darlington Nagbe (a Tata favorite), Cucho Hernández, Yevhen Cheberko, Patrick Schulte, and DeJuan Jones make up a roster that includes players who have been capped by their national teams.

The Crew are the current MLS Cup champions, and if they win the Leagues Cup, it will mark the club’s ninth major title since their launch in 1996.

Advertisement
kelvin loyola
Kelvin Loyola

Kelvin Loyola is a seasoned content writer and journalist at Bolavip, boasting over 15 years of experience in sports journalism and marketing. He has covered a wide array of sports including the USMNT, MLS, Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and Liga MX, as well as the NBA, MLB, NHL, and various entertainment topics. Prior to his journalism and marketing career, Kelvin worked in post-production, contributing to numerous movie, television, and digital projects. He also brings expertise in project management, social media, and web development. A graduate of Queens College with a degree in Media Studies, Kelvin is bilingual, fluent in both English and Spanish. His passions extend beyond his career to include soccer, marketing, photography, surfing, and pop culture, particularly comics.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

PSG vs Montpellier: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Ligue 1 Matchday 2
Soccer

PSG vs Montpellier: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Ligue 1 Matchday 2

Gundogan reveals the real reason behind his surprising move from FC Barcelona to Manchester City
Soccer

Gundogan reveals the real reason behind his surprising move from FC Barcelona to Manchester City

Real Madrid suffers setback with star player injury as Carlo Ancelotti mulls options
Soccer

Real Madrid suffers setback with star player injury as Carlo Ancelotti mulls options

MLB News: Yankees share thoughts on Aaron Judge’s historic home run pursuit
MLB

MLB News: Yankees share thoughts on Aaron Judge’s historic home run pursuit

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions