Cristiano Ronaldo’s Nations League win vs Lionel Messi’s MLS title: Who finished 2025 with more trophies?

The 2025 calendar year has officially come to a close for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, marking a very successful year for both stars. The Argentine led Inter Miami to an MLS Cup title victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps, while the Al Nassr forward guided Portugal to a UEFA Nations League championship against Spain, leading many to wonder which of the two legends won more trophies this year.

The truth is that both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi each walked away with just a single trophy in 2025: the aforementioned Nations League title for Portugal and the MLS Cup for Inter Miami. Despite the count sitting at one apiece, both championships held immense significance for the veteran superstars.

Messi was the central figure in Inter Miami’s historic first-ever MLS Cup victory. The Herons captain also took home the MLS Golden Boot and the regular-season MVP, becoming the first player in league history to win the award in back-to-back seasons.

While Messi had a prime opportunity to add even more silverware to his trophy case, Inter Miami fell short in the Leagues Cup final. They were shut out 3-0 by the Seattle Sounders, leaving the Argentine with just one title on the year.

Lionel Messi with the Runners-up medal after the 2025 Leagues Cup Final. (Getty Images)

On the other side of the globe, the Al Nassr captain led Portugal to their second UEFA Nations League title, defeating Spain on penalties in the final. With this championship, Cristiano Ronaldo snapped the longest trophy drought of his legendary career, having gone four years without a title since winning the 2021 Coppa Italia with Juventus.

The debate over the MLS Conference title

Before hoisting the MLS Cup, Lionel Messi and company dominated New York City FC in a 5-1 rout to claim the Eastern Conference title. This victory sparked a wave of debate among fans and analysts regarding whether the win counts as an official trophy or is simply a ceremonial achievement.

While the conference title is a significant milestone that is etched into the franchise’s history and celebrated with a trophy presentation, Major League Soccer does not categorize it as a major official title. Consequently, the 2025 calendar year officially concludes with both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi walking away with one major trophy apiece.