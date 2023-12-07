The 2023 MLS season may not be officially over yet, as Columbus Crew and LAFC are about to clash in the playoffs final. But for Lionel Messi and Inter Miami, the year finished many weeks ago.

Though the club will start the preseason in January, the 2024 campaign is closer than it appears. While the Luis Suarez rumors make headlines and Messi trains with a local personal trainer, Adidas may have already designed the Inter Miami uniform for 2024.

Footy Headlines has leaked the new Herons’ home jersey, which would feature many changes in regard to their last kit, which had a shade of light pink. While the reported 2024 Inter Miami shirt has a darker color of pink, it presents all logos aligned in the middle and a different collar.

The jersey would be available for purchase in February 2024, but neither Inter Miami nor Adidas have confirmed anything yet. The away kit is expected to be the same as last season.

Lionel Messi led MLS in jersey sales

Messi changed the landscape in US soccer from the moment he set foot in South Florida in July 2022. Apart from making an immediate impact on the field, the Argentine star led to record numbers for his effect off of it.

Ticket prices soared, just like the demand for Inter Miami jerseys with Lionel Messi’s No. 10 on the back. In September, the league revealed Messi’s shirt became the top-selling jersey in the entire MLS in 2023, based on kits sold on the MLS online store.

Messi, Inter Miami have high expectations for 2024

Though MLS fans already got to see a glimpse of Messi’s magic this year, the 36-year-old promises to deliver even more special moments in his first full season in the United States.

Inter Miami head into 2024 with high aspirations, as they will take part in other competitions apart from MLS. Thanks to their Leagues Cup victory, the Herons have qualified for the Concacaf Champions Cup and Copa Interamericana. Messi is excited about it, vowing to win more titles at the club.

“Like I said at the beginning, I never doubted that we were going to enjoy our time here, and now I have no doubt that next year is going to be even better,” Messi said before a friendly against New York City, which wrapped up the 2023 season for Inter Miami. “We are going to keep enjoying, keep winning titles and I hope you can support us like you have since I arrived. It has been amazing and next year we have important tournaments to face together.“

Inter Miami are reportedly working to get Uruguayan superstar Luis Suarez on board, so Messi would get even more help to try and take the franchise to new heights.