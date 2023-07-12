Inter Miami and Adidas are getting ready for the massive overload of requests they will have when Lionel Messi signs his MLS contract. Messi items have been on display in the Adidas store in New York City Soho and the team store is working around the clock to set things up for Sunday.

Inter Miami have been reserving the number 10 for this season awaiting the big news that they indeed have signed Messi, and now on Sunday when the Argentine puts pen to paper, Messi will wear the Inter Miami number 10.

Messi wore 30 at PSG prior to his move to MLS but as MLS and Inter Miami want to make Messi feel more the welcomed and giving the Argentine legend his classic number 10 was one of the key points.

How much does a Lionel Messi Inter Miami jersey cost?

The costs for jerseys in Adidas range from $90 for replica kits to $130 for authentic game use jerseys. If a number is added to the jersey depending on the store the final price could be in the $150- $170 range.

The Soho store in New York also has Messi products such as t-shirts and kids wear with the Argentine’s name on it. At the Inter Miami shop, the kits are being prepared for the big event on Sunday where Messi is slated to be officially announced.

Jorge Messi, Lionel’s dad, was seen going to Inter Miami’s offices on Monday as final details are being arranged for the player to sign his contract.