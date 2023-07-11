Lionel Messi's presentation with Inter Miami: How to get tickets for the event?

The time has finally arrived. Lionel Messi will be presented as the brand new star of Inter Miami this weekend, a historic moment for the MLS. In this article you will find all the information about how to get tickets for this event.

A few weeks ago, Lionel Messi decided to leave Europe and continue his soccer career in America. Inter Miami offered him a very attractive deal, and the Argentine forward didn’t hesitate to sign with David Beckham’s team.

According to reports, the 2022 FIFA World Cup champion has already arrived in Florida. His new team is preparing a grand welcome for the former PSG player, with a massive event scheduled to take place this weekend at DRV PNK Stadium.

Lionel Messi’s presentation with Inter Miami: Tickets, prices and information

Everything is set to see Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami. The club is building a team around the Argentine striker, with Sergio Busquets also signing with the MLS club, and Jordi Alba reportedly in talks to join the club from Florida this summer.

Even though Inter Miami has not officially announced Messi’s signing yet, they are already preparing his presentation, which is poised to be a historic event for the MLS.

Lionel Messi will be presented as Inter Miami’s player this Sunday, July 16, at 6 p.m. ET at DRV PNK Stadium. According to the team’s official website, there will be huge surprises for the fans, including entertainment, on-the-pitch speeches, and more.

The team announced that Season Ticket Members will receive tickets for this monumental event totally for free. They only have to sign up and access information will arrive to their email. Interested fans have until Wednesday, July 12 at 11:59 p.m. ET. to send the forms requested.

As for those who are not Season Ticket Members, limited tickets may become available for purchase. The team will share more information about these passes in coming days.