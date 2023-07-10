July 16th, that is the day Lionel Messi will officially put pen to paper and become a player of Inter Miami and Major League Soccer. While Inter Miami sits last in the MLS East with 18 points and 8 points below the playoff line that really doesn’t seem to matter for millions across the world.

Messi supporters believe that there will be a before and after Messi for the struggling MLS club which has already named Gerardo “Tata” Martino their coach and are already looking for young South Americans to come to the team.

For the Vice City supporters, the arrival of Messi has been a long day coming, now that it’s here it still seems surreal. Here is what the Vice City supporters have in store for their new player.

Vice City Supporters unveil new monster mural

The Vice City supporters have a lot up their sleeves for the arrival of Messi but are still working with the club for the final details. Ignacio Martinez one of the Vice City’s most influential supporters told Bolavip, “We started with the mural, and gatherings for our away game watch parties, now we’re working on a “telón” that I can’t disclose at the moment”.

“We also have an idea of a welcoming party, but we are still working all of that out.” The arrival of Messi to Miami has caused a stir unlike the city has never seen, murals, flags, are all over the city, with major sports figures of the NBA, NFL, and MLB all sharing welcome messages for the World champion.

Messi is expected to play his first game for Inter Miami against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup on July 21st