Inter Miami are the team with the most points gained after going down in the scoreline in Major League Soccer in 2024.

Inter Miami are having a 2024 regular season for the ages. One win away from hitting 20 league wins, the Pink and Black are first overall in MLS, with 62 points, well above the Los Angeles Galaxy with 55. The Galaxy are starting to look like Inter Miami’s biggest threat for the MLS Cup crown.

The club’s biggest stars, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi, are among the league’s top goal scorers with 17 and 14 goals, respectively. Despite missing a considerable amount of time due to injury or national team commitments, Messi has 14 assists this season, ranked third in the league.

To top it off, when going down, Tata Martino can rest easy as his team, by a mile, has been the comeback kings of MLS in 2024.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Inter Miami’s Total Comeback Record for 2024

In a report by Tom Bogert, Inter Miami has the most points gained from losing positions in MLS this season. The list is as follows:

Inter Miami — 27

Colorado Rapids — 19

D.C. United — 16 T-4. Real Salt Lake — 15 T-4. Austin FC — 15 T-4. Orlando City — 15



Advertisement

Inter Miami’s Luis Suarez celebrates with partners

Advertisement

Inter Miami is among the leaders of MLS with the fewest points dropped from winning positions:

FC Cincinnati — 3

Inter Miami — 4

Chicago Fire — 7 T-4. Austin FC — 8 T-4. LAFC — 8



see also Lionel Messi"s young teammate staying at Inter Miami

The team has an explosive attack, especially with a healthy Lionel Messi. The question has been defense, which has improved recently, giving up 2 goals in three games.