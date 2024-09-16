Trending topics:
MLS

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami: The comeback kings of MLS in 2024

Inter Miami are the team with the most points gained after going down in the scoreline in Major League Soccer in 2024.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - JUNE 01: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami reacts during the second half of the game against St. Louis City at Chase Stadium on June 01, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
© Getty ImagesFORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - JUNE 01: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami reacts during the second half of the game against St. Louis City at Chase Stadium on June 01, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

By Kelvin Loyola

Inter Miami are having a 2024 regular season for the ages. One win away from hitting 20 league wins, the Pink and Black are first overall in MLS, with 62 points, well above the Los Angeles Galaxy with 55. The Galaxy are starting to look like Inter Miami’s biggest threat for the MLS Cup crown.

The club’s biggest stars, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi, are among the league’s top goal scorers with 17 and 14 goals, respectively. Despite missing a considerable amount of time due to injury or national team commitments, Messi has 14 assists this season, ranked third in the league.

To top it off, when going down, Tata Martino can rest easy as his team, by a mile, has been the comeback kings of MLS in 2024.

Advertisement

Inter Miami’s Total Comeback Record for 2024

In a report by Tom Bogert, Inter Miami has the most points gained from losing positions in MLS this season. The list is as follows:

Inter Miami — 27
Colorado Rapids — 19
D.C. United — 16 T-4. Real Salt Lake — 15 T-4. Austin FC — 15 T-4. Orlando City — 15

Advertisement
Luis Suarez

Inter Miami’s Luis Suarez celebrates with partners

Inter Miami is among the leaders of MLS with the fewest points dropped from winning positions:

FC Cincinnati — 3
Inter Miami — 4
Chicago Fire — 7 T-4. Austin FC — 8 T-4. LAFC — 8

Lionel Messi\&#039;s young teammate staying at Inter Miami

see also

Lionel Messi"s young teammate staying at Inter Miami

The team has an explosive attack, especially with a healthy Lionel Messi. The question has been defense, which has improved recently, giving up 2 goals in three games.

Advertisement
kelvin loyola
Kelvin Loyola

Kelvin Loyola is a seasoned content writer and journalist at Bolavip, boasting over 15 years of experience in sports journalism and marketing. He has covered a wide array of sports including the USMNT, MLS, Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and Liga MX, as well as the NBA, MLB, NHL, and various entertainment topics. Prior to his journalism and marketing career, Kelvin worked in post-production, contributing to numerous movie, television, and digital projects. He also brings expertise in project management, social media, and web development. A graduate of Queens College with a degree in Media Studies, Kelvin is bilingual, fluent in both English and Spanish. His passions extend beyond his career to include soccer, marketing, photography, surfing, and pop culture, particularly comics.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NCAAF News: Shedeur Sanders' big gesture with Colorado teammates after controversial comments
Sports

NCAAF News: Shedeur Sanders' big gesture with Colorado teammates after controversial comments

Al Nassr react to viral photo of YouTuber imitating Messi's celebration in front of Ronaldo's locker
Soccer

Al Nassr react to viral photo of YouTuber imitating Messi's celebration in front of Ronaldo's locker

Former NBA coach claims Denver Nuggets must surround Nikola Jokic to win championship again
NBA

Former NBA coach claims Denver Nuggets must surround Nikola Jokic to win championship again

NFL News: Andy Reid makes something clear to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs after Isiah Pacheco's injury
NFL

NFL News: Andy Reid makes something clear to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs after Isiah Pacheco's injury

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo