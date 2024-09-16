Lionel Messi's young teammate staying at Inter Miami

Lionel Messi will have a young teammate staying at Inter Miami a bit longer, as the club announced the extension of USMNT youngster Benjamin Cremaschi.

Inter Miami got a bit of good news on Monday to go along with their Supporters Shield title race: USMNT midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi is staying put. The midfielder has featured in 17 games this season, with three goals and one assist.

Cremaschi has a role as both a starter and off-the-bench option for Tata Martino and looks to be staying in MLS for the foreseeable future. In total, the 19-year-old has played in 45 MLS games, with five goals and five assists.

Cremaschi has also committed to the USMNT project, with one cap for the senior team and one game for the Olympic squad. Cremaschi could also be an MLS player that new manager Mauricio Pochettino may look at.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Inter Miami on Benjamin Cremaschi Staying

Inter Miami issued a statement regarding the midfielder’s extension, stating, “Benja is a great homegrown success story for our development pathway, and we are thrilled to further our mutual commitment in the years to come. His future is extremely bright and we’re looking forward to his continued contributions to Inter Miami CF,” said Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson.

Benjamin Cremaschi celebrates a goal

Advertisement

Cremaschi himself stated, “It feels good to sign this contract, knowing I’ll be staying at Inter Miami; it’s a huge accomplishment…I’m just happy to continue to represent this city,” said Cremaschi. “Everything has helped me, from the Academy to Inter Miami CF II to the First Team. I’m obviously going to work hard on the field for myself and the people around me, for this city, to inspire more kids like me.”

Advertisement

see also Video: Lionel Messi scores brace, assists in Inter Miami’s 3-1 win vs Philadelphia Union in dreamed comeback

Cremaschi is seen as a player with a bright future; still, Cremaschi needs to raise his game to continue to see time with the USMNT. Cremaschi will stay through the 2027 season.