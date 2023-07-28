Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo may no longer be in Europe, but as long as they continue playing, they will always fill seats. That’s why Inter Miami and Al-Nassr are enjoying unprecedented levels of attention.

While the MLS season pass subsribers have gone through the roof thanks to the Argentine superstar, the Portuguese striker is also helping the Saudi Pro League to increase its audience.

But their status as the two greatest players of the century continues to produce comparisons, with people wondering whether Messi or Ronaldo are in the better team. Let’s take a look at both sides.

Inter Miami’s lineup with Messi

While Messi is the most important signing in Major League Soccer history, he also helped Inter Miami recruit former Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. The Herons’ predicted lineup this season looks like this:

Drake Callender; DeAndre Yedlin, Kamal Miller, Sergiy Kryvstov, Jordi Alba; Diego Gomez, Sergio Busquets, Benjamin Cremaschi; Lionel Messi, Josef Martinez, Facundo Farias.

The team’s best options on the bench might be Leonardo Campana and Robert Taylor.

Al-Nassr’s lineup with Ronaldo

Ronaldo’s arrival also paved the way for other big-name players to join Al-Nassr, who have been aggressive this summer. According to Fabrizio Romano, Sadio Mane is also on his way to the Riyadh-based club. With the former Bayern winger on board, this is what Al-Nassr’s strongest lineup would be:

David Ospina; Sultan Al-Ghannam, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Abdullah Madu, Alex Telles; Talisca, Marcelo Brozovic, Seko Fofana; Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane.