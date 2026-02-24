Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate sparks injury concerns ahead of 2026 Finalissima vs Spain

The countdown is on for the 2026 Finalissima, where Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal are set to face off as Argentina and Spain chase another trophy before the 2026 World Cup.

However, just as the world champions received a positive injury update on Lautaro Martinez—who is expected to recover from a left calf strain in time for the match—new concerns have emerged regarding the defense.

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez was sidelined for the team’s recent 1-0 win over Everton after reporting discomfort in his soleus muscle. This marks the first absence for the former Ajax standout since his return from a previous ligament injury, snapping a streak of 15 consecutive appearances.

While any injury to a key member of Lionel Scaloni’s squad is cause for concern, initial reports suggest the issue may not be serious. According to The Athletic, Martinez’s injury is considered minor.

Manchester United expect him to resume normal training during the week, and if his recovery stays on track, he could even be available for selection for the match against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Sunday, March 1.

More headaches for Scaloni

While reports suggest that Lisandro Martinez’s issue may not be severe, the news remains a concern for Scaloni, who has been navigating a series of fitness setbacks within his recent call-ups. Argentina are already grappling with several confirmed and potential absences as the March international window approaches.

Villarreal defender Juan Foyth has already been officially ruled out, not only for the clash against Spain but for the 2026 World Cup entirely, after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon. His absence leaves a void in the defensive rotation for the world champions.

Furthermore, the Argentine coaching staff are awaiting updates over the coming weeks regarding several other key players currently sidelined. Giovani Lo Celso is dealing with a moderate proximal myotendinous injury to his right thigh, while Nicolas Gonzalez is recovering from a muscle tear.

Additionally, despite the optimistic outlook for the Finalissima, Lautaro Martinez continues his rehabilitation for a left calf strain. Argentina hope to have more clarity on their availability before final rosters are submitted for the upcoming FIFA date.