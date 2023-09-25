Orlando City and Inter Miami met for the first time in Major League Soccer since Lionel Messi moved to the US. The Argentine star didn’t play for the visitors, though, due to muscle fatigue.

The 36-year-old hasn’t been in his best physical condition since the September international break. Messi asked to be subbed off in the final minutes of Argentina’s victory over Ecuador and later missed the road game against Bolivia.

After resting during Inter Miami’s visit to Atlanta United, Leo started against Toronto FC but asked to be substituted out after only 36 minutes. He didn’t even travel to Orlando on Sunday, but the hosts still mocked the lifelong rivals over Messi’s presence at the club.

Orlando City mocks Inter Miami fans at Exploria Stadium

Shortly before the kickoff, the scoreboard at Exploria Stadium showed Inter Miami fans on the stands, adding hilarious phrases that questioned their loyalty to the South Florida team.

Some of the quotes displayed on the screen were:

“‘Lifelong’ Inter Miami fan since June of 2023.”

“Can name exactly 3% of Inter Miami’s roster”

“Is confused why no one on the field is wearing blue and white stripes”

“Thinks Inter Miami is the minor league affiliate for Barcelona.”

How many goals has Lionel Messi scored for Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi has so far scored 11 goals in 12 appearances for Inter Miami.

When does Lionel Messi’s contract expire?

Lionel Messi signed a two-and-a-half year deal with Inter Miami, so his contract expires at the end of the 2025 MLS season.