Report: Lionel Messi recovers from injury and could play for Inter Miami's upcoming matches

According to Argentine journalist Gastón Edul, Lionel Messi is in the final stages of his recovery and could return to action soon for Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami looks on prior to Leagues Cup 2023 final match
© Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami looks on prior to Leagues Cup 2023 final match

By Gianni Taina

Lionel Messi is close to completing his recovery from a right ankle injury sustained during the 2024 Copa America final against Colombia, which forced him to leave the field and be out of the courts for about 2 months. However, the Argentine captain is reportedly in the last phase of his rehab and could be ready to suit up for Inter Miami in their upcoming matches.

Argentine journalist Gaston Edul, who closely follows the national team, shared the update on X (formerly Twitter): “Leo Messi is nearing the end of his recovery and is very close to returning to action. It’s expected that he could play for Inter Miami in one of the next two games, depending on how he feels over the next week.”

Edul also confirmed that Messi is on track to join Argentina for the October CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. “The Argentine captain is nearing full fitness, which means he should be ready to represent Argentina in October,” Edul added.

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni echoed those sentiments, noting that he spoke with Messi before naming the roster for the upcoming matches against Chile and Colombia. I talked to Leo before releasing the squad list, and he told me he’s improving. It’s just a matter of time before he’s back on the field,” Scaloni said.

Lionel Messi Injury

Lionel Messi of Argentina leaves the field with an injury during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Final match between Argentina and Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium on July 14, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Argentina triumph over Chile without Messi

Despite Messi’s absence, Argentina maintained their stronghold at the top of the 2026 World Cup Qualifier standings with a commanding victory over Chile on Matchday 7. Alexis Mac Allister, Julian Alvarez, and Paulo Dybala were the goal scorers at Estadio Monumental.

Dybala, who returned to the national team lineup after missing out on the 2024 Copa América squad, donned the iconic No. 10 jersey and made it clear that the number has a true owner. “I know this isn’t my shirt—it’s Leo’s,” Dybala told TyC Sports in a postgame interview after scoring.

Video: Paulo Dybala scores with left foot and Lionel Messi\&#039;s No. 10 for Argentina vs Chile

see also

Video: Paulo Dybala scores with left foot and Lionel Messi"s No. 10 for Argentina vs Chile

Scaloni also addressed the temporary use of the No. 10 shirt by players like Dybala. “When Messi hasn’t been available, the No. 10 has been worn by players like Correa and others. But we all know who it truly belongs to,” Scaloni remarked, referring to Messi’s legendary status with Argentina.

