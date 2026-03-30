Lionel Scaloni sends an ultimatum message about potential cuts from the squad: Is Lionel Messi in danger?

Argentina came off a disappointing and heavily criticized 2-1 result against Mauritania, a side ranked much lower in the FIFA standings. As a result, Lionel Scaloni was forced to consider necessary measures if Argentina were to deliver a strong performance at the 2026 World Cup, including cutting players based on performance. That raised the question: Is Lionel Messi in danger?

It was difficult to give a clear answer, but for now, it was a clear no. Messi entered in the second half of that match without a standout performance and did not contribute significantly, but it was hard to draw firm conclusions given it was a friendly. In addition, his presence remained essential for many due to his leadership and the impact he generated on the field, with his talent never in doubt.

Messi no longer had the same physical capacity as before, but a moment of brilliance could still decide any match, which made him a key piece for Argentina. Scaloni had already mentioned that they must submit a preliminary list of up to 55 players by May 11, followed by the final 26-man roster by May 30. While assembling the preliminary list had not been an issue, Scaloni faced the tougher task of trimming 29 players with the World Cup fewer than 80 days away.

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What Scaloni said

When asked about the roster situation during Monday’s press conference, Scaloni offered a candid assessment. “We have already submitted the 55-man list to the AFA, which they will then have to pass on to FIFA. As for the final 26, in terms of percentages, we are over the limit. We will have to start cutting players based on performance.”

Lionel Scaloni, Head Coach of Argentina

Reports had emerged suggesting Scaloni had 21 of the 26 spots already decided, with Messi leading the group. While the coach had not officially confirmed a single name, not even his captain, it was the final five spots that proved the most difficult to settle.

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Scaloni also acknowledged that the narrow 2-1 win over Mauritania could factor into his thinking as he worked toward the final roster. “There’s no other way, and the match the other day might have been a warning sign, or just a one-off. But these are things that, as a coach, you take note of. The final decision will be made at the end,” he said.

“What matters most is the team. We will think about the good of the team, and based on that, we will make decisions. I have the list fairly clear in my head, but if performances are not up to par, we will take action,” Scaloni added, sending a clear message that no player’s place was guaranteed and that a dip in form could cost them a spot.

What’s next for Argentina and Messi

Following the disappointing showing against Mauritania, Scaloni confirmed that Messi would start Tuesday’s friendly against Zambia. When asked about his plans, he made it clear he intended to use a full-strength lineup.

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“Most of the boys we know well will play tomorrow. I think it’s the final test, and regardless of how the match goes, as the minutes pass, we will make changes and look at more of the boys again. The idea is to field a more familiar team, the one everyone is used to seeing, and see how things turn out.”