Lionel Scaloni and Argentina are getting ready for two big games in South American World Cup qualifying for the FIFA World Cup in 2026. On Thursday the World champion’s face Uruguay and then next Tuesday Argentina plays on the road against Brazil.

Argentina is currently in first and will face Uruguay who are in second in a classic Rio De La Plata derby, Lionel Messi is slated to start both games and wear the captain’s armband.

In a press conference in the lead up to a big game against La Celeste, Argentine manager Lionel Scaleni was firm in his response revolving around Messi’s latest Ballon D’ Or.

Lionel Scaloni on Ballon D’ Or

Lionel Scaloni stated when asked about Messi’s eighth Ballon D’ Or and if it was a “gimme” win for the Inter Miami star: “I don’t really understand those who (hate) Messi’s Ballon d’Or. I imagine it is because they want to generate a debate, but I no longer believe there is one. The important thing is that he won one more and we all believe that it is fair.”

Scaloni, who has been in charge of Argentina since 2018, is one of the countries all-time winningest coaches, having won 3 titles, and compiled an impressive 45-15-5 record.

Conmebol World Cup qualifying

Entering match day 5, Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil, Venezuela, and Colombia are in the top 5 spots. A total of 6 direct slots in the finals and one inter-confederation play-off slot are available for CONMEBOL teams.