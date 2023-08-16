Lionel Scaloni has had to watch a lot of MLS, it’s based off of the play he has seen from Atlanta United’s Thiago Almada, which made him call the youngster to the Argentine squad for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Now Scaloni has to watch his captain and biggest star Lionel Messi basically turn the league on its head and elevate the worst team in MLS into a contender. Messi has scored 9 goals in 6 matches in Leagues Cup play, but he has also brought a level of stardom to the league not seen before.

In Florida as the main speaker of a conference on coaching, Scaloni and the Argentine Football Federation were also on hand to introduce the new state of the art sports complex AFA will build in Florida. Here is what the World Cup winning coach had to say about MLS’ level of play.

Scaloni on MLS level



When asked by a reporter the national team boss stated, “The level of play in MLS to me is not bad, it is quite acceptable. I went to see Inter Miami against Charlotte and I came away thinking the contrary (that MLS has a poor level).

“All Football matches are hard, and you need to play them, without a doubt I think it’s a league on the rise, it will only get better, and some big name players will come to the league because it’s a country that has that going for it. But in terms of difficulty, I think there are very good teams in the league.

“It’s a league that will get better, that has very good players, and only better players will come.”