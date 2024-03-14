Lionel Scaloni‘s brother Mauro was stopped by police officers Thursday morning in Buenos Aires amid an investigation for a case of “extortion and coercive threats,” according to reports from Argentina.

The Argentine national team manager’s sibling was on his way to the United States Embassy, as he had to renew his wife’s visa. Aware of this, the Anti-Drug Division intercepted him.

Infobae adds other suspects in the case were taken into custody, unlike the older brother of the World Cup-winning coach, as the authorities reportedly don’t have a valid judicial order to arrest him.

“Mauro Scaloni was detained, there is no arrest warrant against him”

Sources from the Investigation and Trial Unit confirmed to Bolavip that Mauro Scaloni is being investigated in a case involving coercion, extortion, and threats. The brother of the Argentine manager was detained as a result of the investigation, but with no warrant against him, he was able to leave the place on his own.

However, the investigation is still ongoing, with many raids being carried out as the prosecutors requested the seizure of electronic devices and computers. The procedures are being carried out in Rosario, Pujato, and Zavalla, all towns in the province of Santa Fe.

Who is Mauro Scaloni, brother of the Argentine National Team coach Lionel?

Mauro Scaloni is older than Lionel and also had a professional career in soccer. In fact, Mauro followed his younger brother to Newell’s Old Boys, Estudiantes de La Plata, and Deportivo La Coruña.

Mauro never got to play for Depor, though he did play for their affiliate team Deportivo Fabril in the Spanish lower leagues until the end of Lionel’s tenure with the parent club.

Then, Lionel spent the rest of his career with Racing de Santander, Lazio, Mallorca, and Atalanta. Mauro, on the other hand, decided to hang up his boots earlier. Away from the soccer world, Clarin reports that Mauro went on to take care of the fields that the Scaloni family owns on the outskirts of Pujato.