Lithuania vs Bulgaria: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free Euro 2024 Qualifiers in your country

Lithuania will host Bulgaria at S. Dariaus ir S. Girėno stadionas in Vilnius on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Group G Matchday 3 soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will be their fourth overall meeting. No surprises here as Bulgaria are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on two occasions so far. Lithuania has one victory to this day, and no matches ended in a draw.

Their last match was played on October 9, 2021, when the Lithuanians won 3-1 in a World Cup qualifier match. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the first time since then, this time in the qualification stage for the 2024 European Championship.

Lithuania vs Bulgaria: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 10:00 AM

Australia: 11:00 PM

Bangladesh: 7:00 PM

Belgium: 3:00 PM

Bulgaria: 4:00 PM

Canada: 9:00 AM (ET)

Denmark: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 4:00 PM

Germany: 3:00 PM

Ghana: 1:00 PM

Greece: 4:00 PM

India: 6:30 PM

Ireland: 2:00 PM

Israel: 3:00 PM

Italy: 3:00 PM

Jamaica: 8:00 AM

Kenya: 4:00 PM

Lithuania: 4:00 PM

Malaysia: 9:00 PM

Mexico: 7:00 AM

Morocco: 2:00 PM

Netherlands: 3:00 PM

New Zealand: 1:00 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 2:00 PM

Norway: 3:00 PM

Poland: 3:00 PM

Portugal: 2:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 4:00 PM

Serbia: 3:00 PM

South Africa: 3:00 PM

Sweden: 3:00 PM

Switzerland: 3:00 PM

UAE: 5:00 PM

UK: 2:00 PM

United States: 9:00 AM (ET)

