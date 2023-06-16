Lithuania will host Bulgaria at S. Dariaus ir S. Girėno stadionas in Vilnius on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Group G Matchday 3 soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
[Watch Lithuania vs Bulgaria online free in the US on Fubo]
This will be their fourth overall meeting. No surprises here as Bulgaria are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on two occasions so far. Lithuania has one victory to this day, and no matches ended in a draw.
Their last match was played on October 9, 2021, when the Lithuanians won 3-1 in a World Cup qualifier match. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the first time since then, this time in the qualification stage for the 2024 European Championship.
Lithuania vs Bulgaria: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 10:00 AM
Australia: 11:00 PM
Bangladesh: 7:00 PM
Belgium: 3:00 PM
Bulgaria: 4:00 PM
Canada: 9:00 AM (ET)
Denmark: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 4:00 PM
Germany: 3:00 PM
Ghana: 1:00 PM
Greece: 4:00 PM
India: 6:30 PM
Ireland: 2:00 PM
Israel: 3:00 PM
Italy: 3:00 PM
Jamaica: 8:00 AM
Kenya: 4:00 PM
Lithuania: 4:00 PM
Malaysia: 9:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Morocco: 2:00 PM
Netherlands: 3:00 PM
New Zealand: 1:00 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 2:00 PM
Norway: 3:00 PM
Poland: 3:00 PM
Portugal: 2:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 4:00 PM
Serbia: 3:00 PM
South Africa: 3:00 PM
Sweden: 3:00 PM
Switzerland: 3:00 PM
UAE: 5:00 PM
UK: 2:00 PM
United States: 9:00 AM (ET)
How to watch Lithuania vs Bulgaria in your country
|Argentina
|ESPN Argentina, Star+
|Australia
|Optus Sport
|Bangladesh
|SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV
|Belgium
|Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
|Bulgaria
|BNT 1
|Canada
|DAZN
|Denmark
|TV2 Play Denmark
|Egypt
|TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
|Germany
|DAZN
|Ghana
|SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now
|Greece
|Nova Sports Prime
|India
|Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD
|International
|UEFA.tv
|Ireland
|Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD
|Israel
|Sport 1
|Italy
|Sky Sport Football, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia
|Jamaica
|Csport.tv
|Kenya
|DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA
|Lithuania
|Viaplay Lithuania
|Malaysia
|Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 2
|Mexico
|Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD, ESPN Mexico, Star+
|Morocco
|beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
|Netherlands
|Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport Voetbal
|New Zealand
|beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
|Nigeria
|SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
|Norway
|TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport
|Poland
|Polsat Sport News, Polsat Box Go
|Portugal
|Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
|Saudi Arabia
|TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
|Serbia
|Arena Sport 1P
|South Africa
|DStv App, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3
|Sweden
|Viaplay Sweden
|Switzerland
|DAZN
|United Arab Emirates
|beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
|United Kingdom
|Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 2
|United States
|Fubo (free trial), Fox Sports 1, VIX+, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App