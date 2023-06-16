Lithuania will host Bulgaria at S. Dariaus ir S. Girėno stadionas in Vilnius on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Group G Matchday 3 soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

[Watch Lithuania vs Bulgaria online free in the US on Fubo]

This will be their fourth overall meeting. No surprises here as Bulgaria are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on two occasions so far. Lithuania has one victory to this day, and no matches ended in a draw.

Their last match was played on October 9, 2021, when the Lithuanians won 3-1 in a World Cup qualifier match. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the first time since then, this time in the qualification stage for the 2024 European Championship.

Lithuania vs Bulgaria: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 10:00 AM
Australia: 11:00 PM
Bangladesh: 7:00 PM
Belgium: 3:00 PM
Bulgaria: 4:00 PM
Canada: 9:00 AM (ET)
Denmark: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 4:00 PM
Germany: 3:00 PM
Ghana: 1:00 PM
Greece: 4:00 PM
India: 6:30 PM
Ireland: 2:00 PM
Israel: 3:00 PM
Italy: 3:00 PM
Jamaica: 8:00 AM
Kenya: 4:00 PM
Lithuania: 4:00 PM
Malaysia: 9:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Morocco: 2:00 PM
Netherlands: 3:00 PM
New Zealand: 1:00 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 2:00 PM
Norway: 3:00 PM
Poland: 3:00 PM
Portugal: 2:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 4:00 PM
Serbia: 3:00 PM
South Africa: 3:00 PM
Sweden: 3:00 PM
Switzerland: 3:00 PM
UAE: 5:00 PM
UK: 2:00 PM
United States: 9:00 AM (ET)

How to watch Lithuania vs Bulgaria in your country

ArgentinaESPN Argentina, Star+
AustraliaOptus Sport
BangladeshSONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV
BelgiumEleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
BulgariaBNT 1
CanadaDAZN
DenmarkTV2 Play Denmark
EgyptTOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
GermanyDAZN
GhanaSuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now
GreeceNova Sports Prime
IndiaSony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD
InternationalUEFA.tv
IrelandPremier Sports 1, Premier Player HD
IsraelSport 1
ItalySky Sport Football, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia
JamaicaCsport.tv
KenyaDStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA
LithuaniaViaplay Lithuania
MalaysiaAstro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 2
MexicoBlue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD, ESPN Mexico, Star+
MoroccobeIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
NetherlandsZiggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New ZealandbeIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
NigeriaSuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
NorwayTV 2 Play, TV2 Sport
PolandPolsat Sport News, Polsat Box Go
PortugalSport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
Saudi ArabiaTOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
SerbiaArena Sport 1P
South AfricaDStv App, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3
SwedenViaplay Sweden
SwitzerlandDAZN
United Arab EmiratesbeIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
United KingdomViaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 2
United StatesFubo (free trial), Fox Sports 1, VIX+, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App