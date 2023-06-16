Spain and Croatia will face each other for the 2023 League A UEFA Nations League final game. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Spain vs Croatia online free in the US on Fubo]

It is the highly anticipated final of the UEFA Nations League, expected to be thrilling and intense. On one side, it will be Spain, who clinched victory in their group in a nail-biting manner, defeating Portugal 1-0 in the last Matchday with a goal scored in the 88th minute. Interestingly, in the semifinals against Italy, Spain once again found the winning goal after 88 minutes.

It seems that destiny favors this team, as they continue to achieve remarkable feats. However, their greatest challenge awaits them as they face Croatia in the final. Croatians topped their group, surpassing strong teams like France and Denmark. In the semifinals, they displayed an outstanding performance, largely led by Luka Modric, to eliminate the Netherlands.

When will Spain vs Croatia be played?

The final game for the 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League Group A between Spain and Croatia at the Stadion Feijenoord, South Holland, Netherlands will be played this Sunday, June 18 at 2:45 PM (ET).

Spain vs Croatia: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Spain vs Croatia

This final game of the 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League Group A between Spain and Croatia will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ViX, VIX+.