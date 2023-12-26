In one of the highly anticipated matches of week 18 of the Saudi Pro League, sixth place Al Ittihad now coached by Marcelo Gallardo, take on CR7 and Al Nassr who are second and in need of three points to get closer to Al Hilal who are doing just fine without Neymar.

The game between Al Ittihad – Al Nassr has been highly contested with Al Nassr showing a lot of dominance in the opening half with 7 shots to Al Ittihad’s 3. Al Nassr have 66% possession of the ball on the road, while Al Ittihad are facing their strongest test since the arrival of Argentine manager Marcelo Gallardo.

The game was opened up by a goal from Morocco’s Abderrazak Hamdallah in the 14th minute only for Cristiano Ronaldo to level the match at 1-1 with a penalty kick caused by a foul by Karim Benzema in the 19th minute.

Al Ittihad – Al Nassr 1-2 before halftime



In the tying goal a clear foul can be seen committed by Karim Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo made short work of the penalty from the spot and putting things level at 1-1.

Then in the 38th minute Brazilian Talisca put Al Nassr ahead 2-1, ten minutes before half time.

Al Nassr take lead 3-2

As the match progressed, Al Nassr retook the lead after Abderrazak Hamdallah scored the tying goal in the 51st minute. In the 65th a foul in the box led to another penalty kick goal by CR7 in the 67th minute.