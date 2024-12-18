Since the Boston Red Sox lost out on Juan Soto, their interest in slugger Teoscar Hernández has been well known. However, the 2024 World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers have also made it clear they’re keen to retain Hernández for the upcoming MLB season.

Fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers can now breathe a sigh of relief after manager Dave Roberts‘ recent comments, signaling that the search for Hernández may soon be over. All signs point to a potential happy ending for Los Angeles as they continue their pursuit of the Dominican outfielder.

According to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, Hernández is reportedly seeking a three-year deal with an annual salary in the range of $22 million to $24 million. While the Dodgers have been in talks with his representatives, a definitive agreement has yet to be reached.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Roberts’ words have rekindled hope among the Dodgers faithful. In a recent interview on “The Dodgers Bleed Los Podcast,” Roberts shared his optimism: “I think we’re close,” Roberts said. “I pray, everyone say your prayers that we get Teo done so he can come back in Dodger blue as well.”

Advertisement

Teoscar Hernández #37 of the Los Angeles Dodgers walks during the seventh inning of Game Five of the 2024 World Series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Could Boston Be the Backup Plan?

Should negotiations with the Dodgers fall through, the Red Sox may present an ideal alternative for Hernández. His impressive performance at Fenway Park makes him a great fit for the team. In 45 games at the historic stadium, he posted a .282 batting average, .344 on-base percentage, and a .606 slugging percentage—numbers that have not gone unnoticed.

Advertisement

see also MLB News: Former Red Sox star David Ortiz trolls Yankees in epic response to Juan Soto's Mets signing

A Competitive Market

Beyond the Dodgers and Red Sox, other teams such as the New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, Philadelphia Phillies, and Kansas City Royals have also shown interest in the Dominican player.

A Proven Hitter in MLB

Teoscar Hernández has consistently proven his hitting ability throughout his MLB career. Over his six seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays (2017-2022), Hernández hit 129 home runs in 609 games played. He posted a .263 batting average and a .320 on-base percentage, cementing himself as one of the more reliable power hitters in the MLB.

Advertisement

Advertisement