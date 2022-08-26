Liverpool will host Bournemouth Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

For the Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 Premier League, Liverpool will receive Bournemouth. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock; but if you are in Canada, it will be broadcast on FuboTV Canada.

The locals have had a very bad start to the Premier League. Taking into account the expectations that were held for this team, it is surprising that after 3 Matchday they are almost last with 2 points and without victories. Of course, there is still a long way to go before the end of this 2022/2023 season and the "Reds" will go for the recovery.

Bournemouth did not have a great start either. Following their 2-0 win against Aston Villa on Matchday 1 they lost the next two games conceding 7 goals in them. To their credit, it must be said that those games were against Manchester City and Arsenal, two candidates for the title. As if that were not enough, now they have to play against Liverpool, which despite the bad start, are a tough team. Likewise, the visitors will do their best not to extend the losing streak.

Liverpool vs Bournemouth: Kick-Off Time

Liverpool will play against Bournemouth for the Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Saturday, August 27 at Anfield, Liverpool, England.

Australia: 12 AM (28 August)

Bahamas: 10 AM

Bangladesh: 6 PM

Barbados: 10 AM

Belize: 8 AM

Botswana: 4 PM

Brazil: 11 AM

Brunei: 10 PM

Burundi: 4 PM

Cameroon: 3 PM

Canada: 10 AM

Eswatini: 4 PM

Ethiopia: 5 PM

Fiji: 2 AM (28 August)

France: 4 PM

Gambia: 2 PM

Germany: 4 PM

Ghana: 2 PM

Guyana: 10 AM

India: 7:30 PM

Ireland: 3 PM

Italy: 4 PM

Jamaica: 9 AM

Kenya: 5 PM

Lesotho: 4 PM

Liberia: 2 PM

Malawi: 4 PM

Malaysia: 10 PM

Malta: 4 PM

Mauritius: 4 PM

Mexico: 9 AM

Namibia: 4 PM

Netherlands: 4 PM

New Zealand: 2 AM (28 August)

Nigeria: 3 PM

Pakistan: 7 PM

Papua New Guinea: 12 AM (28 August)

Philippines: 10 PM

Portugal: 3 PM

Rwanda: 4 PM

Sierra Leone: 2 PM

Singapore: 10 PM

Solomon Islands: 1 AM (28 August)

South Africa: 4 PM

South Sudan: 4 PM

Spain: 4 PM

Sri Lanka: 7:30 PM

Sudan: 4 PM

Tanzania: 5 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 10 AM

Uganda: 5 PM

UK: 3 PM

United States: 10 AM (ET)

Zambia: 3 PM

Zimbabwe: 3 PM

Liverpool vs Bournemouth: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: OptusSport

Bahamas: csport.tv

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Barbados: csport.tv

Belize: Paramount+

Botswana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Brazil: Star+

Brunei: Astro Supersport, AstroGo

Burundi: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, DStv Now

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Ethiopia: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Fiji: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

Gambia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

India: JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1

Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live, Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Lesotho: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Liberia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Malawi: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia: Astro Supersport, AstroGo

Malta: GO TV Anywhere, TSN2 Malta

Mauritius: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Mexico: Paramount+

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Pakistan: Star Sports Select HD1

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Rwanda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Sierra Leone: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, DStv Now

Singapore: Star Hub TV+

Solomon Islands: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App

South Sudan: beIN Sports Premium 2, DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Spain: DAZN 2, Movistar+, DAZN

Sri Lanka: Star Sports Select HD1

Sudan: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 2

Eswatini: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv

Uganda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock, SiriusXM FC

Zambia: SuperSport Maximo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Zimbabwe: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

