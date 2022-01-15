Liverpool will face Brentford in a game valid for Matchday 22. Here you can find out how to watch or live stream free this Premier League game in the United States and Canada, the preview, predictions and odds.

Liverpool and Brentford will face each other this Sunday, January 16, for the Premier League Matchday 22. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this match. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial). If you live in Canada, you can tune in on DAZN.

Liverpool seek to reach the highest of standings. It will not be easy, because despite having two games less than the leaders, Manchester City (one of them corresponding to this Matchday 22), the "Reds" are 14 points from the top. That means that from now on the only thing that matters is winning, and they will also have to do it without Mane and Salah (the two stars of the team) both playing in the African Cup of Nations.

On the Brentford side, their participation in this Premier League is quite good considering that it is their first season in the top division of English soccer in 74 years. With 23 points, at the moment they are far from being relegated to the second division. However, they should not relax and get all possible points to avoid problems with the relegation.

Liverpool vs Brentford: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 16, 2022

Time: 9:00 AM

Location: Anfield, Liverpool, England

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV

Live Stream in Canada: DAZN

Liverpool vs Brentford: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

Liverpool vs Brentford: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The game that Liverpool and Brentford will play for this Matchday 22 of the Premier League will be the 17th between them. This season they played each other again for the Premier League after 74 years in Matchday 6 (the last game before that had been on May 17, 1947), and on that occasion they tied 3-3 for a total of 4 ties in history. In addition, there were 9 wins for Liverpool and 3 for Brentford.

How to watch or live stream Liverpool vs Brentford in the US and Canada

The game that will be played this Sunday, January 16 at Anfield for the Matchday 21 of Premier League between Liverpool and Brentford will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV. Other options: SiriusXM FC, USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo. If you live in Canada, you can watch it live on DAZN.

Liverpool vs Brentford: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: unsurprisingly Liverpool are the favorite with -350 odds, while Brentford have +950. A tie would finish in a +500 payout.

DraftKings Liverpool -350 Tie +500 Brentford +950

*Odds via DraftKings