Liverpool vs Darmstadt 98: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 Friendly match in your country

Liverpool and Darmstadt 98 face off this Monday, August 7 in what will be a 2023 club friendly game. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Liverpool vs Darmstadt 98 online in the US on Paramount +]

The European teams are well aware that they have a very tough season ahead, filled with challenges, especially for the bigger teams with their main goal of winning titles. This is the case for Liverpool, who did not have a great performance in the 2022/2023 season. In recent years, it was common to see the “Reds” fight for every competition they participated in, but that was far from the case last season.

This year, they are determined to reverse their fortunes and are preparing in the best possible way. Their upcoming opponents are Darmstadt 98, a team that recently has achieved the promotion to the Bundesliga, and their main objective is to secure their place in the top tier of German soccer.

Liverpool vs Darmstadt 98: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:00 PM

Australia: 4:00 AM (August 8)

Bangladesh: 12:00 AM (August 8)

Belgium: 8:00 PM

Brazil: 3:00 PM

Canada: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 8:00 PM

Denmark: 8:00 PM

Egypt: 8:00 PM

France: 8:00 PM

Germany: 8:00 PM

Ghana: 6:00 PM

Greece: 9:00 PM

India: 11:30 PM

Indonesia: 2:00 AM (August 8)

Ireland: 7:00 PM

Israel: 9:00 PM

Italy: 8:00 PM

Jamaica: 1:00 PM

Kenya: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 2:00 AM (August 8)

Mexico: 12:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 8:00 PM

New Zealand: 6:00 AM (August 8)

Nigeria: 7:00 PM

Norway: 8:00 PM

Philippines: 2:00 AM (August 8)

Poland: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 7:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM

Serbia: 8:00 PM

Singapore: 2:00 AM (August 8)

South Africa: 8:00 PM

Spain: 8:00 PM

Sweden: 8:00 PM

Switzerland: 8:00 PM

UAE: 10:00 PM

UK: 7:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

Liverpool vs Darmstadt 98: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Brazil: Star+, GUIGO, ESPN, NOW NET and Claro

Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX

Germany: servus tv

International: LFCTV GO, Twitch

Ireland: LFCTV

Italy: DAZN

Jamaica: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Norway: VG+

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

United Kingdom: LFCTV

USA: Paramount+, CBS Sports Network.